All new cars coming in Forza Horizon 5 Series 2 & Series 3

Published: 7/Dec/2021 18:31

by David Purcell
Forza Horizon 5 players should prepare themselves as 24 new cars are arriving in Series 2 and Series 3, with eight of those available exclusively through the Car Pass. 

This December, Playground Games revealed a whole new fleet of vehicles that will be landing on the Mexico map, available to purchase or claim.

Included in Horizon 5’s holiday content refresh will be a Secret Santa feature, allowing players to unlock a free car – a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.

Details of both Series events were revealed during a one-hour update on YouTube, as developers ran through what to expect in the coming weeks and months of Horizon 5.

Series 2 has dropped already in-game, bringing lots of changes that can be seen in the menus, but we’ve rounded everything up in one place for you.

New cars list: Forza Horizon 5 Series 2 & 3

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ in forza horizon 5
Microsoft
The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is one of many new cars coming between Series 2 and Series 3.

The following 24 cars will be added to Forza Horizon 5 from Series 2 through Series 3:

  • 1939 Maserati 8CTF
  • 1962 Peel P50
  • 1965 Peel Trident
  • 1966 Jaguar XJ13
  • 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1
  • 1973 Lamborghini Espada 400 GT
  • 1989 Lotus Carlton
  • 1993 Jaguar XJ220S TWR
  • 2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello
  • 2003 Toyota Celica SS-I
  • 2011 Ferrari 599 GTO
  • 2012 Lamborghini Aventador J
  • 2012 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder Performante LP570-4
  • 2013 Donkervoort D8 GTO
  • 2014 Toyota Hilux Arctic Trucks AT38
  • 2015 Jaguar XKR-S
  • 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser Arctic Trucks AT37
  • 2016 Zenvo TS1
  • 2017 Ferrari J50
  • 2018 Audi TT RS
  • 2018 Ferrari FXX-K Evo
  • 2019 Ferrari Monza SP2
  • 2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ
  • 2020 Lamborghini Huracán Evo

When does Forza Horizon 5 Series 3 start?

With Series 2 dropping in early December 2021, it is expected that Forza Horizon 5 Series 3 will start up in Spring 2022. 

Now that we have some early patch notes for the upcoming season, all eyes will turn to Series 2 to see which vehicles are available now and the others that members of the community will have to wait a little longer for.

For more Forza Horizon 5 updates, head over to our news page.

