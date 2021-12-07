All new cars coming in Forza Horizon 5 Series 2 & Series 3

Forza Horizon 5 players should prepare themselves as 24 new cars are arriving in Series 2 and Series 3, with eight of those available exclusively through the Car Pass.

This December, Playground Games revealed a whole new fleet of vehicles that will be landing on the Mexico map, available to purchase or claim.

Included in Horizon 5’s holiday content refresh will be a Secret Santa feature, allowing players to unlock a free car – a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.

Details of both Series events were revealed during a one-hour update on YouTube, as developers ran through what to expect in the coming weeks and months of Horizon 5.

Advertisement

Series 2 has dropped already in-game, bringing lots of changes that can be seen in the menus, but we’ve rounded everything up in one place for you.

New cars list: Forza Horizon 5 Series 2 & 3

The following 24 cars will be added to Forza Horizon 5 from Series 2 through Series 3:

1939 Maserati 8CTF

1962 Peel P50

1965 Peel Trident

1966 Jaguar XJ13

1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1

1973 Lamborghini Espada 400 GT

1989 Lotus Carlton

1993 Jaguar XJ220S TWR

2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello

2003 Toyota Celica SS-I

2011 Ferrari 599 GTO

2012 Lamborghini Aventador J

2012 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder Performante LP570-4

2013 Donkervoort D8 GTO

2014 Toyota Hilux Arctic Trucks AT38

2015 Jaguar XKR-S

2016 Toyota Land Cruiser Arctic Trucks AT37

2016 Zenvo TS1

2017 Ferrari J50

2018 Audi TT RS

2018 Ferrari FXX-K Evo

2019 Ferrari Monza SP2

2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

2020 Lamborghini Huracán Evo

When does Forza Horizon 5 Series 3 start?

With Series 2 dropping in early December 2021, it is expected that Forza Horizon 5 Series 3 will start up in Spring 2022.

Now that we have some early patch notes for the upcoming season, all eyes will turn to Series 2 to see which vehicles are available now and the others that members of the community will have to wait a little longer for.

For more Forza Horizon 5 updates, head over to our news page.