All new cars coming in Forza Horizon 5 Series 2 & Series 3

Forza Horizon 5 players should prepare themselves as 24 new cars are arriving in Series 2 and Series 3, with eight of those available exclusively through the Car Pass.
This December, Playground Games revealed a whole new fleet of vehicles that will be landing on the Mexico map, available to purchase or claim.
Included in Horizon 5’s holiday content refresh will be a Secret Santa feature, allowing players to unlock a free car – a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.
Details of both Series events were revealed during a one-hour update on YouTube, as developers ran through what to expect in the coming weeks and months of Horizon 5.
Series 2 has dropped already in-game, bringing lots of changes that can be seen in the menus, but we’ve rounded everything up in one place for you.
New cars list: Forza Horizon 5 Series 2 & 3
The following 24 cars will be added to Forza Horizon 5 from Series 2 through Series 3:
- 1939 Maserati 8CTF
- 1962 Peel P50
- 1965 Peel Trident
- 1966 Jaguar XJ13
- 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1
- 1973 Lamborghini Espada 400 GT
- 1989 Lotus Carlton
- 1993 Jaguar XJ220S TWR
- 2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello
- 2003 Toyota Celica SS-I
- 2011 Ferrari 599 GTO
- 2012 Lamborghini Aventador J
- 2012 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder Performante LP570-4
- 2013 Donkervoort D8 GTO
- 2014 Toyota Hilux Arctic Trucks AT38
- 2015 Jaguar XKR-S
- 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser Arctic Trucks AT37
- 2016 Zenvo TS1
- 2017 Ferrari J50
- 2018 Audi TT RS
- 2018 Ferrari FXX-K Evo
- 2019 Ferrari Monza SP2
- 2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ
- 2020 Lamborghini Huracán Evo
When does Forza Horizon 5 Series 3 start?
With Series 2 dropping in early December 2021, it is expected that Forza Horizon 5 Series 3 will start up in Spring 2022.
Now that we have some early patch notes for the upcoming season, all eyes will turn to Series 2 to see which vehicles are available now and the others that members of the community will have to wait a little longer for.
