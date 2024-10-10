How to get GTA Online’s Mummy outfit with North Yankton survival

GTA Online players can get their hands on the returning Mummy outfit with the North Yankton survival job. However, it isn’t available to everyone – at least not yet.

Over the last decade, Rockstar Games has done a pretty stellar job of celebrating real-world holidays in GTA Online. Christmas always sees snow and free presents appear in Los Santos, and Valentine’s Day brings new heist targets in the Diamond Casino heist.

Halloween has always been celebrated in a big way too. Sure, the early days may have been more about new masks and peyote plants than new jobs, but the last few years have brought some good content. Ghosts Exposed is back this year, too.

On top of that, Rockstar are also giving GTA Online fans the chance to go back to North Yankton. It’s not explorable, sadly, but you’ll be transported to the Ludendorff Cemetery for a survival job.

As noted in the new weekly update, surviving three waves without dying will get you the Gray Creepy Cat Mask and GTA$100,000. That’s not all, though.

GTA+ members will also unlock the Mummy outfit just for playing the new survival job. That’s all you have to do, just be subscribed to GTA+ and play at least one wave at the Ludendorff Cemetery.

Rockstar Games Dress up like an Egypitan Mummy in GTA Online!

As some fans noted, the Mummy outfit has been available in GTA Online before. However, if you missed it, then it is a great chance to stock up on a new wardrobe.

On top of that, Rockstar will also be revealing a new community challenge based on the new survival job. It is also set to bring further undead-themed rewards.

So, if you want to go all in on the spooky season, that’s perfect.