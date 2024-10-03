Fortnite secret Peelverine’s Found Quest: How to activate Rift Beacons

Peelverine skin is the latest Marvel skin modeled over Fortnite’s very own Peely.

Find out how to unlock and complete the secret quest in Fortnite that involves activating Rift Beacons for Peelverine.

Fortnite’s Chapter 5 Season 4 is loaded with tons of challenges and quests you can complete. While these can be tracked from the menu, there’s actually one secret quest that many players may not be aware of.

This isn’t the first time Fortnite has added a secret quest in the game, as previously, the same thing was introduced during the Metallica collab. But since you need to do a specific thing to trigger it, it can take a while if you don’t know where to start.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to complete the secret Peelverine’s Found Quest in Fortnite.

How to unlock the secret quest in Fortnite

epic games / dexerto Speak to Peelverine near the Reckless Railways POI to unlock the secret quest.

To unlock the secret quest in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4, you’ll first have to find the Peelverine NPC and talk to him. In the game, he can be seen skating around near the Reckless Railways POI. Here, you’ll also find a timer countdown that signifies the upcoming live event.

Speak to Peelverine, and he’ll tell you he needs your help to fight against Doom, requiring you to activate Rift Beacons on the map.

How to activate Rift Beacons for Peelverine

epic games / dexerto The locations of the Rift Beacons on the map.

After you accept the quest from Peelverine, head to the locations on your map that are marked with an exclamation mark, as that’s where the Rift Beacons are. Luckily, they are not too far away from your current location.

epic games / dexerto Approach the Rift Beacons and interact with them to complete Peelverine’s Found Quest.

From here, all you need to do is approach the Rift Beacons and hit the interact button. On PC, this should be “E” on your keyboard and X or the square button on your controllers.

Once you’ve done all that, you’ll automatically level up one level. If that’s not enough, you can also opt to purchase Zain’s Level Up Quest pack to help you rack up more XP.