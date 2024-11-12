Excruciating GTA 6 wait has fans asking questions with car license plates

The hype for GTA 6 is so massive that it has reached the point where one popular question has been spotted on a car license plate.

After a trailer was dropped in December 2023, GTA fans have been desperate to know more about Rockstar’s next big release. Since then, the hype has continued to build up – but with devs being pretty quiet, it’s no secret that fans have pulled off various attempts to dig information by themselves.

Not only did some of them attempt to peek at Rockstar’s office, but there were players who resorted to looking to the moon for hints of the next trailer. It does get even more wild, though.

Now, in a Reddit thread, one user has spotted a car in the wild with an interesting plate. It reads “GTA 6WN”, which, of course, sounds like a fan asking: “GTA 6 when?” – a question that the community is used to hearing at this point.

This could just be an absolute coincidence, as the owner may not be aware of the game at all. “I’ve been told it’s a standard-issue plate, so it’s probably some person who has no idea,” explained the user who shared the image.

But regardless of that, seeing the memed phrase out in the wild, players couldn’t help but jump into the comments to crack jokes and share their thoughts about the upcoming game.

One user said: “We got the GTA 6 number plate, before GTA 6.”

“Rockstar says relax,” commented a different user.

“That’s awesome,” one chimed in. Meanwhile, some players in the comments are already convinced that the game’s sales will be “insane” despite it not being out yet.

So far, we know that GTA 6’s release window has been narrowed down to Fall 2025. It’s still a while until then, but the good news is that the game’s realism will reportedly “blow people away.”

