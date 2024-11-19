GamingCall of Duty

Fastest time-to-kill weapons in Warzone: Every gun ranked

Ryan Lemay
With so many weapons in Warzone, it’s overwhelming to choose a loadout. Thankfully, one stat narrows down that field.

As the name suggests, time-to-kill refers to how long it takes to eliminate an enemy. Players tend to use these speeds to determine which weapons are better than others, as every second matters in a gunfight.

Yet even though a weapon performs well in multiplayer, that doesn’t necessarily mean they will be good in Warzone. This is because operators have 100 health in BO6, but armor plates make it possible to have 300 health in battle royale matches.

So, check out our guide on the fastest TTKs in BO6, if that’s what you are looking for. But if you’re a Warzone fan, here’s the TTK for every gun in order of which one kills the fastest.

Fastest long-range TTK speeds in Warzone Season 1

The Long-range meta typically encompasses gunfights that take place 30 meters or further away. Using stats provided by TrueGameData, here are the fastest TTK weapons in Warzone from 30 meters away.

It’s important to note that all TTKs are measured in milliseconds and use a calculation that accounts for players landing their shots to a combination of extremities rather than just headshots.

ARs

  1. Goblink Mk2: 585 ms
  2. XM4: 688 ms
  3. AK-74: 695 ms
  4. AS VAL: 695 ms
  5. GPR 91: 700 ms
  6. M16: 705 ms
  7. Holger 556: 714 ms
  8. AMES 85: 720 ms
  9. Model L: 734 ms
  10. Kastov 545: 736 ms
  11. Kastov-74u:736 ms
  12. MTZ-556: 740 ms
  13. SVA 545: 740 ms
  14. Lachmann-556: 747 ms
  15. Krig C: 752 ms
  16. TR-76 Geist: 752 ms
  17. MCW: 756 ms
  18. FR 5.56: 758 ms
  19. TAQ-56: 768 ms
  20. BP50: 770 ms
  21. FR Avancer: 780 ms
  22. ISO Hemlock: 800 ms
  23. Kastov 762: 800 ms
  24. M13C: 800 ms
  25. STG44: 800 ms
  26. STB 556: 810 ms
  27. M4: 814 ms
  28. DG-56: 816 ms
  29. Chimera: 825 ms
  30. M13B: 852 ms
  31. BAL-27: 860 ms
  32. Tempus Razorback: 864 ms
  33. RAM-7: 880 ms

LMGs

  1. TAQ Eradicator: 630 ms
  2. TAQ Evolvere: 720 ms
  3. HCR 56: 729 ms
  4. Sakin MG38: 736 ms
  5. XMG: 738 ms
  6. GPMG-7: 747 ms
  7. PU-21: 749 ms
  8. Kastov LSW: 750 ms
  9. RAPP H: 750 ms
  10. RAAL MG: 757 ms
  11. Holger 26: 765 ms
  12. 556 Icarus: 770 ms
  13. Pulemyot 762: 771 ms
  14. Bruen MK9: 791 ms
  15. RPK: 800 ms
  16. DG-58 LSW: 850 ms

Marksman Rifles

  1. Tempus Torrent: 570 ms
  2. MCW 6.8: 680 ms
  3. AEK-973: 690 ms
  4. DM-10: 690 ms
  5. DM56: 699 ms
  6. LM-S: 721 ms
  7. TAQ-M: 750 ms
  8. KVD Enforcer: 779 ms
  9. EBR-14: 839 ms
  10. MTZ Interceptor: 841 ms
  11. SWAT 5.56: 885 ms
  12. Tsarkov 7.62: 1081 ms
  13. KAR98k: 1091 ms
  14. Crossbow: 1250 ms
  15. Lockwood MK2: 1263 ms

Battle Rifles

  1. FTAC Recon: 600 ms
  2. TAQ-V: 736 ms
  3. DITR 30-06: 763 ms
  4. SO-14: 771 ms
  5. SOA Subverter: 774 ms
  6. MTZ-762: 776 ms
  7. BAS-B: 800 ms
  8. Sidewinder: 800 ms
  9. Cronen Squall: 801 ms
  10. Lachmann-762: 805 ms

Sniper rifles

For sniper rifles we extended that range out to 50 meters. Despite some of the weapons having slow TTK speeds, that doesn’t mean they aren’t viable options. All one-shot sniper rifles can one-shot kill enemies within their respective maximum damage ranges.

As for semi-automatic rifles, these times are more accurate.

  1. MORS: 300 ms
  2. Carrack .300: 638 ms
  3. LW3A1 Frostline: 1034 ms
  4. Signal 50: 1081 ms
  5. LR 7.62: 1111 ms
  6. Longbow: 1176 ms
  7. SP-X 80 1176 ms
  8. LA-B 330: 1277 ms
  9. LW3A1 Frostline: 1333 ms
  10. FJX Imperium: 1364 ms
  11. KV Inhibitor: 1385 ms
  12. SVD: 1385 ms
  13. MCPR-300: 1463 ms
  14. XRK Stalker: 1538 ms
  15. Victus XMR: 1667 ms
  16. KATT-AMR: 1818 ms

Fastest short-range TTK speeds in Warzone Season 1

Short-range gunfights usually take place between 0 and 10 meters. All of these stats calculate weapon TTK speeds from five meters away.

SMGs

Jackal PDW in Black Ops 6Dexerto
  1. Jackal PDW: 581 ms
  2. PP-919: 600 ms
  3. WSP-9: 600 ms
  4. Tanto.22: 607 ms
  5. FJX Horus: 610 ms
  6. Kompakt 92: 611 ms
  7. Lachmann Shroud: 611 ms
  8. C9: 619 ms
  9. Striker 9: 630 ms
  10. Superi 46: 630 ms
  11. KSV: 631 ms
  12. Minibak: 644 ms
  13. AMR9: 648 ms
  14. MX9: 648 ms
  15. RAM-9: 650 ms
  16. Striker: 651 ms
  17. Static-HV: 657 ms
  18. Fennec 45: 660 ms
  19. ISO 9mm: 660 ms
  20. PDSW 528: 660 ms
  21. Rival-9: 660 ms
  22. Saug: 660 ms
  23. ISO 45: 670 ms
  24. Lachmann Sub: 675 ms
  25. HRM-9: 680 ms
  26. VEL 46: 693 ms
  27. Vaznev-9K: 693 ms

Pistols

  1. TYR: 231 ms
  2. Basilisk: 400 ms
  3. Stryder .22: 649 ms
  4. Grekhova: 685 ms
  5. X13 Auto: 715 ms
  6. WSP Stinger: 720 ms
  7. 9mm PM: 721 ms
  8. GS45: 777 ms
  9. COR-45: 798 ms
  10. FTAC Siege: 801 ms
  11. P890: 839 ms
  12. 9mm Daemon: 909 ms
  13. X12: 989 ms
  14. .50 GS: 1078 ms
  15. Renetti: 1200 ms

That’s everything we know about TTK rankings in Warzone Season 1. These times are subject to change in future weapon balancing updates. For a better idea of what loadouts to use, check out our guide on the best meta weapons.

