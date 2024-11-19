Fastest time-to-kill weapons in Warzone: Every gun ranked

Fastest time-to-kill weapons in Warzone: Every gun rankedActivision
With so many weapons in Warzone, it’s overwhelming to choose a loadout. Thankfully, one stat narrows down that field.
As the name suggests, time-to-kill refers to how long it takes to eliminate an enemy. Players tend to use these speeds to determine which weapons are better than others, as every second matters in a gunfight.
Yet even though a weapon performs well in multiplayer, that doesn’t necessarily mean they will be good in Warzone. This is because operators have 100 health in BO6, but armor plates make it possible to have 300 health in battle royale matches.
So, check out our guide on the fastest TTKs in BO6, if that’s what you are looking for. But if you’re a Warzone fan, here’s the TTK for every gun in order of which one kills the fastest.
Fastest long-range TTK speeds in Warzone Season 1
The Long-range meta typically encompasses gunfights that take place 30 meters or further away. Using stats provided by TrueGameData, here are the fastest TTK weapons in Warzone from 30 meters away.
It’s important to note that all TTKs are measured in milliseconds and use a calculation that accounts for players landing their shots to a combination of extremities rather than just headshots.
ARs
- Goblink Mk2: 585 ms
- XM4: 688 ms
- AK-74: 695 ms
- AS VAL: 695 ms
- GPR 91: 700 ms
- M16: 705 ms
- Holger 556: 714 ms
- AMES 85: 720 ms
- Model L: 734 ms
- Kastov 545: 736 ms
- Kastov-74u:736 ms
- MTZ-556: 740 ms
- SVA 545: 740 ms
- Lachmann-556: 747 ms
- Krig C: 752 ms
- TR-76 Geist: 752 ms
- MCW: 756 ms
- FR 5.56: 758 ms
- TAQ-56: 768 ms
- BP50: 770 ms
- FR Avancer: 780 ms
- ISO Hemlock: 800 ms
- Kastov 762: 800 ms
- M13C: 800 ms
- STG44: 800 ms
- STB 556: 810 ms
- M4: 814 ms
- DG-56: 816 ms
- Chimera: 825 ms
- M13B: 852 ms
- BAL-27: 860 ms
- Tempus Razorback: 864 ms
- RAM-7: 880 ms
LMGs
- TAQ Eradicator: 630 ms
- TAQ Evolvere: 720 ms
- HCR 56: 729 ms
- Sakin MG38: 736 ms
- XMG: 738 ms
- GPMG-7: 747 ms
- PU-21: 749 ms
- Kastov LSW: 750 ms
- RAPP H: 750 ms
- RAAL MG: 757 ms
- Holger 26: 765 ms
- 556 Icarus: 770 ms
- Pulemyot 762: 771 ms
- Bruen MK9: 791 ms
- RPK: 800 ms
- DG-58 LSW: 850 ms
Marksman Rifles
- Tempus Torrent: 570 ms
- MCW 6.8: 680 ms
- AEK-973: 690 ms
- DM-10: 690 ms
- DM56: 699 ms
- LM-S: 721 ms
- TAQ-M: 750 ms
- KVD Enforcer: 779 ms
- EBR-14: 839 ms
- MTZ Interceptor: 841 ms
- SWAT 5.56: 885 ms
- Tsarkov 7.62: 1081 ms
- KAR98k: 1091 ms
- Crossbow: 1250 ms
- Lockwood MK2: 1263 ms
Battle Rifles
- FTAC Recon: 600 ms
- TAQ-V: 736 ms
- DITR 30-06: 763 ms
- SO-14: 771 ms
- SOA Subverter: 774 ms
- MTZ-762: 776 ms
- BAS-B: 800 ms
- Sidewinder: 800 ms
- Cronen Squall: 801 ms
- Lachmann-762: 805 ms
Sniper rifles
For sniper rifles we extended that range out to 50 meters. Despite some of the weapons having slow TTK speeds, that doesn’t mean they aren’t viable options. All one-shot sniper rifles can one-shot kill enemies within their respective maximum damage ranges.
As for semi-automatic rifles, these times are more accurate.
- MORS: 300 ms
- Carrack .300: 638 ms
- LW3A1 Frostline: 1034 ms
- Signal 50: 1081 ms
- LR 7.62: 1111 ms
- Longbow: 1176 ms
- SP-X 80 1176 ms
- LA-B 330: 1277 ms
- LW3A1 Frostline: 1333 ms
- FJX Imperium: 1364 ms
- KV Inhibitor: 1385 ms
- SVD: 1385 ms
- MCPR-300: 1463 ms
- XRK Stalker: 1538 ms
- Victus XMR: 1667 ms
- KATT-AMR: 1818 ms
Fastest short-range TTK speeds in Warzone Season 1
Short-range gunfights usually take place between 0 and 10 meters. All of these stats calculate weapon TTK speeds from five meters away.
SMGs
- Jackal PDW: 581 ms
- PP-919: 600 ms
- WSP-9: 600 ms
- Tanto.22: 607 ms
- FJX Horus: 610 ms
- Kompakt 92: 611 ms
- Lachmann Shroud: 611 ms
- C9: 619 ms
- Striker 9: 630 ms
- Superi 46: 630 ms
- KSV: 631 ms
- Minibak: 644 ms
- AMR9: 648 ms
- MX9: 648 ms
- RAM-9: 650 ms
- Striker: 651 ms
- Static-HV: 657 ms
- Fennec 45: 660 ms
- ISO 9mm: 660 ms
- PDSW 528: 660 ms
- Rival-9: 660 ms
- Saug: 660 ms
- ISO 45: 670 ms
- Lachmann Sub: 675 ms
- HRM-9: 680 ms
- VEL 46: 693 ms
- Vaznev-9K: 693 ms
Pistols
- TYR: 231 ms
- Basilisk: 400 ms
- Stryder .22: 649 ms
- Grekhova: 685 ms
- X13 Auto: 715 ms
- WSP Stinger: 720 ms
- 9mm PM: 721 ms
- GS45: 777 ms
- COR-45: 798 ms
- FTAC Siege: 801 ms
- P890: 839 ms
- 9mm Daemon: 909 ms
- X12: 989 ms
- .50 GS: 1078 ms
- Renetti: 1200 ms
That’s everything we know about TTK rankings in Warzone Season 1. These times are subject to change in future weapon balancing updates. For a better idea of what loadouts to use, check out our guide on the best meta weapons.