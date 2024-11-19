Fastest time-to-kill weapons in Warzone: Every gun ranked

With so many weapons in Warzone, it’s overwhelming to choose a loadout. Thankfully, one stat narrows down that field.

As the name suggests, time-to-kill refers to how long it takes to eliminate an enemy. Players tend to use these speeds to determine which weapons are better than others, as every second matters in a gunfight.

Yet even though a weapon performs well in multiplayer, that doesn’t necessarily mean they will be good in Warzone. This is because operators have 100 health in BO6, but armor plates make it possible to have 300 health in battle royale matches.

Article continues after ad

So, check out our guide on the fastest TTKs in BO6, if that’s what you are looking for. But if you’re a Warzone fan, here’s the TTK for every gun in order of which one kills the fastest.

Fastest long-range TTK speeds in Warzone Season 1

The Long-range meta typically encompasses gunfights that take place 30 meters or further away. Using stats provided by TrueGameData, here are the fastest TTK weapons in Warzone from 30 meters away.

Article continues after ad

It’s important to note that all TTKs are measured in milliseconds and use a calculation that accounts for players landing their shots to a combination of extremities rather than just headshots.

Article continues after ad

ARs

Dexerto / Activision

Goblink Mk2: 585 ms XM4: 688 ms AK-74: 695 ms AS VAL: 695 ms GPR 91: 700 ms M16: 705 ms Holger 556: 714 ms AMES 85: 720 ms Model L: 734 ms Kastov 545: 736 ms Kastov-74u:736 ms MTZ-556: 740 ms SVA 545: 740 ms Lachmann-556: 747 ms Krig C: 752 ms TR-76 Geist: 752 ms MCW: 756 ms FR 5.56: 758 ms TAQ-56: 768 ms BP50: 770 ms FR Avancer: 780 ms ISO Hemlock: 800 ms Kastov 762: 800 ms M13C: 800 ms STG44: 800 ms STB 556: 810 ms M4: 814 ms DG-56: 816 ms Chimera: 825 ms M13B: 852 ms BAL-27: 860 ms Tempus Razorback: 864 ms RAM-7: 880 ms

LMGs

Dexerto

TAQ Eradicator: 630 ms TAQ Evolvere: 720 ms HCR 56: 729 ms Sakin MG38: 736 ms XMG: 738 ms GPMG-7: 747 ms PU-21: 749 ms Kastov LSW: 750 ms RAPP H: 750 ms RAAL MG: 757 ms Holger 26: 765 ms 556 Icarus: 770 ms Pulemyot 762: 771 ms Bruen MK9: 791 ms RPK: 800 ms DG-58 LSW: 850 ms

Marksman Rifles

Dexerto

Tempus Torrent: 570 ms MCW 6.8: 680 ms AEK-973: 690 ms DM-10: 690 ms DM56: 699 ms LM-S: 721 ms TAQ-M: 750 ms KVD Enforcer: 779 ms EBR-14: 839 ms MTZ Interceptor: 841 ms SWAT 5.56: 885 ms Tsarkov 7.62: 1081 ms KAR98k: 1091 ms Crossbow: 1250 ms Lockwood MK2: 1263 ms

Battle Rifles

Activision

FTAC Recon: 600 ms TAQ-V: 736 ms DITR 30-06: 763 ms SO-14: 771 ms SOA Subverter: 774 ms MTZ-762: 776 ms BAS-B: 800 ms Sidewinder: 800 ms Cronen Squall: 801 ms Lachmann-762: 805 ms

Sniper rifles

For sniper rifles we extended that range out to 50 meters. Despite some of the weapons having slow TTK speeds, that doesn’t mean they aren’t viable options. All one-shot sniper rifles can one-shot kill enemies within their respective maximum damage ranges.

As for semi-automatic rifles, these times are more accurate.

MORS: 300 ms Carrack .300: 638 ms LW3A1 Frostline: 1034 ms Signal 50: 1081 ms LR 7.62: 1111 ms Longbow: 1176 ms SP-X 80 1176 ms LA-B 330: 1277 ms LW3A1 Frostline: 1333 ms FJX Imperium: 1364 ms KV Inhibitor: 1385 ms SVD: 1385 ms MCPR-300: 1463 ms XRK Stalker: 1538 ms Victus XMR: 1667 ms KATT-AMR: 1818 ms

Fastest short-range TTK speeds in Warzone Season 1

Short-range gunfights usually take place between 0 and 10 meters. All of these stats calculate weapon TTK speeds from five meters away.

SMGs

Dexerto

Jackal PDW: 581 ms PP-919: 600 ms WSP-9: 600 ms Tanto.22: 607 ms FJX Horus: 610 ms Kompakt 92: 611 ms Lachmann Shroud: 611 ms C9: 619 ms Striker 9: 630 ms Superi 46: 630 ms KSV: 631 ms Minibak: 644 ms AMR9: 648 ms MX9: 648 ms RAM-9: 650 ms Striker: 651 ms Static-HV: 657 ms Fennec 45: 660 ms ISO 9mm: 660 ms PDSW 528: 660 ms Rival-9: 660 ms Saug: 660 ms ISO 45: 670 ms Lachmann Sub: 675 ms HRM-9: 680 ms VEL 46: 693 ms Vaznev-9K: 693 ms

Pistols

Activision

TYR: 231 ms Basilisk: 400 ms Stryder .22: 649 ms Grekhova: 685 ms X13 Auto: 715 ms WSP Stinger: 720 ms 9mm PM: 721 ms GS45: 777 ms COR-45: 798 ms FTAC Siege: 801 ms P890: 839 ms 9mm Daemon: 909 ms X12: 989 ms .50 GS: 1078 ms Renetti: 1200 ms

That’s everything we know about TTK rankings in Warzone Season 1. These times are subject to change in future weapon balancing updates. For a better idea of what loadouts to use, check out our guide on the best meta weapons.