GTA 6 reportedly getting “mind-blowing” PS5 Pro enhancement and console bundle

GTA 6 is still on track to release in Fall 2025 and the game is reportedly getting some major improvements on PS5 Pro along with a special console bundle.

Rockstar Games’ long-awaited GTA 6 is under a year away and fans have been begging for updates ever since the first official trailer debuted in December 2023.

Although the devs have remained mum on new details, a new report claims that GTA VI will be even better on PS5 Pro thanks to PSSR 2.0.

Article continues after ad

According to HipHop Gamer, Grand Theft Auto 6 will be “enhanced” on PS5 Pro, but in more ways than players probably think.

“When [GTA 6] drops, that’s going to be the first time that we get a chance to see, to my knowledge, what PSSR is really like in terms of the 2.0 version of it. What we are seeing right now with PSSR is the first iteration of it,” he said.

PSSR allows for AI upscaling and tons of extra details, meaning that GTA 6 could be ultra-realistic.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

HipHop Gamer added that PSSR 2.0, with a firmware update, will be utilized with GTA 6 and the devs are “working on it in a dramatic way.”

“When it comes to open world games and stuff like that, it takes a lot to do. There’s only so far you can go by lowering the resolution before things start getting weird and start interrupting performance. What I can say is PSSR 2.0, the reconstruction of all of that, especially with ray tracing and things of that nature, it’s going to be mindblowing for GTA 6.”

Article continues after ad

He further stated that PS5 Pro will be dropping in place and will receive a GTA 6 bundle, which will help sell units.

Rockstar Games GTA 6’s realism will “blow people away” according to a dev.

These comments come just weeks after a former GTA 6 dev teased that the game’s realism will “blow people away,” somewhat aligning with HipHop Gamer’s remarks.

Like all things GTA 6, take these comments with a pinch of salt until Rockstar makes any announcements themselves.

Article continues after ad

So far, players are awaiting news on the game’s second trailer and believe it could be coming at some point in November. We’ll have if what HipHop Gamer says will come to fruition, or if a console bundle is unveiled once more info about the game drops.