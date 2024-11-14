Rockstar already has the perfect GTA 6 arcade minigame ready to go

Rockstar Games has dropped just one major GTA 6 trailer so far, leaving GTA 5 and GTA Online players sniffing around for clues or dreaming up ideas on what may change when the next gameplay drops. Luckily enough for the developers, they have a perfect mini-game upgrade already on their desks for the next game in the series.

In GTA 5, there are a number of mini-games players can try out in the arcade, from Don’t Cross The Line to Street Crimes: Gang War Edition. These can provide a good break from the chaos of general GTA Online gameplay, and for older fans, take them back to the days where they would play Pac-Man and other titles on similar machines.

Article continues after ad

While these are undoubtedly popular in the community already, there is scope for an instant upgrade in GTA 6 and the good news is, the developers already have the game ready to go for them to include.

Article continues after ad

This GTA 6 mini-game would be perfect

Rockstar Games Imagine going into Pixel Pete’s Arcade and seeing this mini-game!

Newer fans of the Grand Theft Auto series today will only really remember crystal clear graphics, as GTA 5 has been around since the Xbox 360 days and continually been upgraded. However, it wasn’t always this way.

If we go back to the first game in 1997, Grand Theft Auto 1 came out on Game Boy and PC, with a much more basic experience. It was the start of its 2D Universe and looks absolutely perfect, nearly 30 years on, to be included alongside these other Arcade games.

Article continues after ad

Here are a few screenshots of GTA 1, for those who haven’t ever played it.

Black from the past: GTA 1 screenshots







One of the coolest things about the concept of bringing back GTA 1 in the present day is that much of the modern fanbase may never have experienced it before. And whenever the idea comes up in the game’s online community, it’s always well received.

It’s a popular idea, too

One Reddit user shared the same sentiment on November 9, stating they recently watched footage of the old games on YouTube and the idea was being shared there.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

They said: “I was watching a GTA 1 playthrough and saw this comment. I hope we’ll be able to play GTA 1 or GTA 2 in GTA 6. Most people have never played that game.”

Included in the post was a note from five years ago, from another user. They said: One day we will play GTA 1 in a GTA game,” which has racked up 7,000 likes over time.

Whether or not Rockstar would bring back one of the series’ all-time classics remains to be seen, but with an ambitious budget at their disposal and a lot of time until launch, there’s a good chance ‘out of the box’ ideas like this could be considered. Especially if the community continues to back it with support.