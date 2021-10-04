GTA 5 cheats to use on Xbox One and Series X|S

Sick of playing by the rules in Los Santos? Here’s a breakdown of all the best GTA 5 cheats on Xbox One.
Come March 2022, GTA 5 will release on the Xbox Series X|S, making that the third Xbox console to feature Rockstar’s classic. However, the game still has an enormous player base on Xbox One. Many of them may also be playing the game through the Xbox Series X via its backward compatibility feature.
Whether you’re playing through Microsoft’s latest console or the earlier one, here’s a reminder of the best GTA 5 cheats on the Xbox One version of the game. But before we get started there are a few things you need to know about using cheats.
Contents
Tips when using GTA 5 cheats
Remember, cheats in GTA 5 disable Achievements. So it’s best to save the game first. Perhaps create a separate file where you can cheat to your heart’s content. Applying cheats throughout the game’s single-player campaign be a lot of fun and changes some missions completely. But we’d always recommend playing it through legitimately first.
You can input cheats by using the Xbox controller, but you can also use your character’s cell phone to type them in. We also expect the Xbox Series X version will feature the same codes, but we’ll confirm/clarify this when the game arrives in March.
Once a cheat code has been successfully entered, you’ll see a notification at the bottom of the screen confirming this. Here’s every GTA 5 cheat on Xbox One:
Standard GTA 5 cheats
Below are the most popular and helpful cheats you can use in GTA 5:
- Drunk Mode: Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, LEFT
- Faster Running: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, X
- Faster Swimming: LEFT, LEFT, LB, RIGHT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, LT, RIGHT
- Recharge Players Ability: A, A, X, RB, LB, A, RIGHT, LEFT, A
- Skyfall Cheat: LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT
- Super Jump: LEFT, LEFT, Y, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RB, RT
- Explosive Ammo Rounds: RIGHT, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB
- Explosive Melee Attacks: RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT
- Flaming Bullets: LB, RB, X, RB, LEFT, RT, RB, LEFT, X, RIGHT, LB, LB
- Lower Wanted Level: RB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT
- Raise Wanted Level: RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT
- Invincibility: RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y
- Max Health & Armor: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB
- Slow Motion Aim: X, LT, RB, Y, LEFT, X, LT, RIGHT, A
- Parachute: LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB
- Weapons / Guns: Y, RT, LEFT, LB, A, RIGHT, Y, Down, X, LB, LB, LB
- Change Weather: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X
- Moon Gravity: LEFT, LEFT, LB, RB, LB, RIGHT, LEFT, LB, LEFT
- Slippery Cars: Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LB
- Slow Motion: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, X, RT, RB
Spawn vehicles cheats
Use the following cheats to spawn certain cars and other vehicles:
- Spawn BMX: LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, Y, RB, RT
- Spawn Buzzard Helicopter: B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y
- Spawn Caddy: B, LB, LEFT, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A
- Spawn Comet: RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB
- Spawn Duster: RIGHT, LEFT, RB, RB, RB, LEFT, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB
- Spawn Stretch Limo: RT, RIGHT, LT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT
- Spawn PCJ-600: RB, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LT, LB, LB
- Spawn Rapid GT: RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, B, RT
- Spawn Sanchez: B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB
- Spawn Stunt Plane: B, RIGHT, LB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LB, LEFT, LEFT, A, Y
- Spawn Trashmaster: B, RB, B, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT
GTA 5 cell phone cheats
The following cheats require the use of the in-game cell phone to be activated.
- Director Mode: Dial 1-999-57-825368 (JR TALENT)
- Spawn Duke O’Death: Dial 1-999-3328-4227 (DEATHCAR) – Complete the event “Duel” to unlock first
- Spawn Kraken Sub: Dial 1-999-282-2537 (BUBBLES) – Finish the “Wildlife Photography Challenge” to unlock.
- Spawn Dodo Airplane: Dial 1-999-398-4628 (EXTINCT) – Complete the event “Sea Plane” to unlock first
