Fortnite players devastated over “stale” Chapter 5 Season 3 meta and XP nerf

Fortnite players are unhappy regarding the current meta in Chapter 5 Season 3 and the lack of XP that makes it harder to progress the Battle Pass.

When the Myths and Mortal season was wrapping up, players were treated to a bunch of teasers for Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 3. The Fallout Collab skins, Wasteland currency reference, and other leaked skins set the bar very high before Chapter 5, Season 3 even started, hyping up the player base to welcome the new season.

But alas, during the first day, the game was already met with a significant player count drop. And based on players’ feedback, it’s clear that the major culprit is the new meta in this current season. With the introduction of Nitro Cars, Vehicle Mods, and other items, the meta quickly led to a portion of the player base stepping away from the game.

Despite several balance changes nerfing cars and even introducing items to counter them, players are still unhappy with the current season, slamming it as “stale” thanks to the meta and XP nerf. In a Reddit thread discussing the dwindling player count, players shared their thoughts on why this season feels like a “chore” and “grindy.”

Epic Games Chapter 5 Season 3 adds new Wasteland-themed content to the island.

Of course, cars are still a subject constantly brought up by the community, as one player mentioned, “Chapter 5 was just mid [as f***] in my opinion. The map isn’t the greatest, the loot pool hasn’t been it, projectile weapons, the mods… [and] now this season has just been nothing but frustrating with the cars [and] the fists.”

Another user admitted that this chapter has been pretty “stale”, solely because players used to have access to a huge loot pool and weekly unvaults. With most of the player base not preferring to use projectiles, combined with poorly-received movement and UI updates just makes the overall situation worse.

Others have also noticed performance issues “squeezing out players with low-end PC specs” with each update, making it even harder to enjoy the season.

However, the vehicle meta isn’t the only thing players are devastated about. With XP now being nerfed, it’s also harder to level up your Battle Pass unless you’re constantly playing other game modes outside Battle Royale and Zero Build.

“The XP nerf has been killing it lately for me. What I need to do BR, Rocket Racing, Lego, [and more],” wrote one user.

Take the weekly quests as an example; players used to be able to rack up 25,000 XP just by completing a quest, but now the amount of XP has been reduced to 10,000 XP.

Some players are convinced this is a way to encourage them to play other game modes in Fortnite, but clearly not everyone is happy with the idea. While it’s unclear if XP will be reworked, players can opt to jump into Fortnite XP maps to get a sweet extra boost for their Battle Pass at the moment.