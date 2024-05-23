Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 early patch notes: Fallout crossover, new weapons & more

The brand new Fortnite Season 3 is right around the corner and is gearing up to bring a Fallout-themed crossover, new weapons, vehicles and much more. Ahead of its May 24 release, you can check out the early patch notes.

Another Fortnite season is right around the corner, and this time it’s bringing a much-awaited Fallout crossover to an apocalyptic-themed island. Chapter 5 Season 3 has been generating tons of hype around the player base, thanks to a plethora of teasers that hint towards a new Battle Pass, POIs, weapons, and much more.

Alongside that, leaks have shown a Marvel crossover and armored vehicles are also set to be added to the Battle Royale island. While there’s plenty to uncover ahead of the season’s release on May 24, here are the early patch notes with all the info.

Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 downtime details

Downtime for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, update v30.00 will commence on Friday, May 24, 2024, at 2 AM PT / 4 AM ET / 10 AM BST.

We’ll keep you updated right here once downtime ends and you’re ready to jump back in.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 early patch notes

Fallout crossover

The hype around the Fallout series still continues, thanks to the hit Amazon Prime series that fans are loving for its accuracy with the video game franchise. Now the much-awaited crossover with the Fallout universe arrives in Fortnite with the T-60 Power Armor skins and new weapons.

It is further hinted that a new POI, similar to a nuclear factory in Fallout will also be added to the map. Moreover, the T-60 Battle Pass skin will be customizable, as a Black Knight variant was found in the teaser.

New POIs

Each of the three Fortnite image teasers revealed new POIs in a double exposure style, which will be added to the Chapter 5 map with the upcoming Season 3. One of those is called Nitro Drome, another is a replica of the iconic Chapter 2 POI, The Shark, and the final one is inspired by the Fallout universe.

Each of these will replace the current POIs on the map, one being Fencing Fields according to Fortnite Spain teasers. Furthermore, it is also rumored that Snooty Steppes and Brawler’s Battleground will also undergo major changes with the addition of these new locations.

Battle Pass skins

Throughout Fortnite Chapter 5, players have noticed several skins, some of which are rumored to be featured in the upcoming Season 3 Battle Pass. One of them wearing a Red Helmet was teased in the video teaser released by Epic.

Others have been decrypted by leakers such as ShiinaBR as they speculate they will appear in the upcoming season. With the Fallout T-60 Armor and Red Helmet character confirmed to be in-game skins, the rest of them are also frontrunners to be featured in the Battle Pass.

Return of classic weapons & some new weapons

As seen in the T-60 Power Armor teaser, Combat AR will return to Fortnite with a new model that will be moddable using a mod bench in Chapter 5 Season 3. Furthermore, the Combat Shotgun is also rumored to return to the loot pool in a similar manner.

Beyond that, four new weapons were seen in the teaser: a Flamethrower, a Grappling Hook, a Laser Rifle, and a Minigun. All are rumored to be introduced as new weapons with the season’s release.

Moreover, a Nuka Cola consumable that grants players super speed is also speculated to be coming since a bottle-style item was seen in the teaser.

New wave of collaborations

Every Fortnite season brings a new collaboration to the game which also brings a mid-season event that keeps players engaged. In Chapter 5 Season 2, the Avatar: Elements event mesmerized players with new Mythics and a mini-pass.

Similarly, leaks hint towards crossovers with Fall Guys, Pirates of the Caribbean, Marvel, Metallica, Disney, and more, all of which will be introduced in Chapter 5 Season 3.

Moddable and armored vehicles

In the latest Monster Jam 2024 event, several Monster Trucks and vehicles were seen which were themed after the upcoming Fortnite season, thus hinting at new vehicles arriving in the game. A remote-controlled car was also sent to content creators, which looks armored from the front and features hooks to attach a weapon to.

This led to player-wide speculation that moddable vehicles are coming soon to Fortnite. However, the speculation turned into a teaser when Mark Rein, co-founder of Epic Games hinted that weapon attachments on vehicles will be added to the game.

Miscellaneous changes

The upcoming Fortnite season will also bring several significant changes to other modes and the overall gameplay and UI experience for players. Here’s all of them:

Each item in the Item Shop will have its own timer.

Fortnite Festival now supports Pro Lead and Pro Bass song parts on PC and console without a guitar controller.

New Battle Bus design will be introduced.

That’s everything we know so far for the upcoming Fortnite season. While you wait, check out our updated pages on all the Chapter 5 Season 3 right from the leaks, Battle Pass, and downtime details.