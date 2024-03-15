Are you fed up of getting common loot? Here are the best chest spawn locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 to help you get the best loot possible.

Having good mechanical, building, and decision-making skills can help players get better when it comes to securing Victory Royale in Fortnite.

However, it also goes without saying that getting your hands on the best loot can heighten your chances of outlasting your enemies even more in the game.

So, whether you’re fed up with getting common loot or simply want to try these new exciting items yourself, it wouldn’t hurt to check out the best chest spawn locations on the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 map.

Best chest spawn locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Fitting with the Greek Mythology-inspired theme for Chapter 5, Season 2, this season has added a new type of chest called God Chests. Now, these chests have the highest rarity among all, giving you all sorts of legendaries, mythic, and even Wings of Icarus, which lets you fly.

The chest spawn locations in this guide will be based on the number of God Chests you can find on the map, with Rare Chests thrown in the mix if you’d prefer to play it safe.

Contents:

The Underworld

Epic Games / Fortnite.gg Chest spawn locations in The Underworld.

The Underworld takes the first place in this list, with five God Chests in location’s the main building. If you’d like to avoid getting in a fight, there’s also another nearby isolated on the left side, which you can see on the map above.

The loot here is pretty decent. Plus, you can use the Underworld river buff that gives you three dashes to manoeuvre around looting chests. Just be careful, though, since a lot of players would usually swarm this place at the beginning of the match.

Grim Gate

Epic Games / Fortnite.gg Chest spawn locations in Grim Gate.

Grim Gate is also a solid location to loot since it has the same number of God Chests scattered inside the main building. There are also two more outside, one near the main road and the other under a tree. However, we recommend you be extra careful since these two are out in the open.

Fortunately, the Underworld river is still connected to this place. So, if you decide to change your mind, it’ll be easy to travel to The Underworld POI just above.

Mount Olympus

Epic Games / Fortnite.gg Chest spawn locations in Mount Olympus.

Mount Olympus’ main building is loaded with five chests, but depending on your Battle Bus route, this place can be swarmed with tryhards. Still, it can be worth it since the Thunderbolt of Zeus Mythic seems to spawn a lot more here.

Just east of the main building, there’s another God chest near a tree. If you decide to walk further, you should be able to spot three Rare chests near a tree and one God chest in an unnamed building.

So, that’s all for the best chest spawn locations in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2. Outside these places, you’re always free to land on certain POIs that were popular last season, like Snooty Steppes, Lavish Lair, and others.

Of course, all these places also have chests, but chances that you’ll find high rarity may be lower than the three above.