All Stark Mobile Armories locations in Fortnite

Stark Mobile Armories have been added to the Battle Royale island as part of Iron Man’s arrival to Chapter 5 Season 4, which falls from the sky to give players mythic loot.

Fortnite’s 31.20 update features the Iron Man Mark 45 skin being added, along with the introduction of his brand-new Combat Kit and Flight Kit mythic, the return of the Stark Industries Energy Rifle, and more.

However, one of the biggest changes has been the arrival of Stark Mobile Armories and the landing pads they drop onto on the Fortnite map. So, here’s how to access them and everything you need to know.

Where to find Stark Mobile Armories in Fortnite

There are six landing pad locations around the Chapter 5 Season 4 island map that during a Battle Royale match either an Iron Man or War Machine version of the Stark Mobile Armory will land on.

You can see all their locations marked and numbered on the map below:

Epic Games / Dexerto All Stark Mobile Armory landing locations marked on the Fortnite map.

Here are all the locations where you can find every Stark Mobile Armory landing pad:

Northeast of Grim Gate on top of the hill next to the windmill. Southwest of Doom’s Courtyard directly below the nearby train station. Directly west of The Raft towards the edge of the map. Just north of the Nitrodrome Arena. South of Reckless Railways at the edge of the Wasteland biome. Northeast of Redline Rig and Northwest of Brawler’s Battleground.

While the landing pads remain the same, the Armory containers shuffle their drop points in each map, similar to how the Weapon Bunkers work in Fortnite. It is recommended to have some powerful weapons in your loadout before you head to one of the landing pad locations since they’re heavily contested areas.

Every Stark Mobile Armory type and how to use it

There are two Stark Mobile Armory you can claim on the island − Iron Man or War Machine, each distinguished by a different color. The Stark’s containers feature the iconic Iron Man Red and Gold colors, while the War Machine containers are metallic gray.

Epic Games / Dexerto The two Stark Mobile Armory variants of Iron Man and War Machine.

When they’re dropping, you’ll notice an armory icon on your HUD which will tell you the direction where the container is landing. You’ll be able to see the same icon on your mini-map with each icon of a different color related to the container.

Here is each type of Stark Mobile Armory and what loot they drop:

Iron Man Armory Container – Iron Man’s Combat Kit and Flight Kit mythics

– Iron Man’s Combat Kit and Flight Kit mythics War Machine Armory Container– War Machine’s Arsenal mythic, Auto Turret, and Hover Jets

Despite dropping different loot they both give you incredibly strong mythic weapons which proves to be a key advantage during your Battle Royale matches. Once a container lands on the landing pad, just walk the ramp to go inside and interact with the screen on the platform to take the loot.

Next to each landing pad location, you can also find a Stark Industries chest that contains the Iron Man’s Combat Kit, or Iron Man’s Flight Kit, among other items, and may also drop the unvaulted Stark Industries Energy Rifle.

Check out all of our guides for Fortnite’s 31.20 update, including how to get the new Iron Man Mark 45 skin and cosmetics, all the new, vaulted, and unvaulted weapons, and how to play the brand-new Marvel LTM.