All Fortnite bosses in Chapter 4 Season 4 & how to defeat them

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 introduces five unique types of bosses to the island that pose a challenge to players attempting to infiltrate vaults. If you’re wondering where to find them or how to defeat them all, here’s a guide to help you do that easily.

The much-anticipated heist-themed Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is now available, and players are enjoying the adrenaline rush Epic Games has added to the island. With three new POIs, a brand-new Battle Pass, and numerous changes to the weapons loot pool, this season is already garnering praise within the community.

Kado Thorne, along with his henchmen and other bosses, has arrived on the island and is stockpiling some of the most popular Mythic weapons from previous Fortnite seasons in his vaults. In order to access these areas, players must obtain a keycard by defeating a boss.

Epic Games

The latest season adds five distinct types of bosses to the island: Kado Thorne, Diamonds Dealer, Clubs Dealer, Hearts Dealer, and The Dealers. These must be defeated in order to obtain mythic weapons and keycards that help access vaults or secure forecast data from the newly built Forecast Towers.

If you haven’t yet located and defeated all the bosses on the map in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, here is a comprehensive guide to assist you.

Contents

How to defeat Kado Thorne in Fortnite

Kado Thorne – a collector, a time traveler, and the leader of the Eclipse faction that has now seized control of the island – is the primary antagonist of Chapter 4 Season 4. The character is featured in the latest Battle Pass as a cosmetic skin and is also a roaming NPC boss inside the vault in the Eclipsed Estate POI, which is one of Thorne’s properties.

Epic Games There’s a secret passage to get to Kado Thorne in Eclipsed Estates.

There is a secret passage from which you can directly access the vault room and Kado Thorne, despite the fact that the area is typically guarded by numerous other players and Low Card Henchmen. Land beneath the bridge in Eclipsed Estates at the location depicted on the mini-map.

Then, proceed inside the cave’s entrance to discover a Heist Bag, a Security Camera, and a Weakened Wall. Destroy the camera with your pickaxe, and then access the Heist Bag to obtain the loot. Once you have a weapon and a utility item, such as a Rocket Ram or Remote Explosive, you can simply use them to breach the wall.

Upon breaking through, you will encounter a series of lasers in front of you, which you must traverse with caution as their pattern is constantly shifting. If the security gate comes down, use the Rocket Ram or Remote Explosive to break through into the vault room, where you’ll find Kado Thorne roaming the area surrounded by security turrets and cameras.

Epic Games Kado Thorne drops a vault keycard and Mythic Burst SMG.

To reach Kado Thorne, you must avoid the turrets and any nearby henchmen. As soon as you are close enough, use your weapons to defeat the boss while evading his Burst SMG fire. As soon as you eliminate him, he will drop a Mythic Burst SMG and the vault keycard, which you can use to take the classic mythic weapons from the vault.

How to defeat the Diamonds Dealer boss

The Diamonds Dealer is one of Kado Thorne’s recruits and protects the Sanguine Suites vault in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. The character is a variant of the Wild Card and Highcard NPCs from previous seasons.

Epic Games The Diamonds Dealer boss can be defeated in Sanguine Suites.

To reach and defeat the boss, you must first land on top of the Sanguine Suites POI and locate a Rocket Ram. As soon as you have the utility weapon, blast through the roof and directly to the basement level outside the vault room area.

You will find the Diamonds Dealer boss surrounded by henchmen, turrets, and cameras once you arrive at the location. While evading his shots, alert a security camera and attract his attention. As soon as you have him away from the turrets, use your weapons to defeat the boss.

Upon elimination, the NPC boss will leave a vault keycard and a Mythic Thermal DMR for your use in the match. Once inside the Sanguine Suites vault, you can also steal the unvaulted Mythic weapons from previous Fortnite seasons.

How to defeat the Hearts Dealer boss

The Hearts Dealer is one of Kado Thorne’s additional recruits guarding the vault in Relentless Retreat POI. Although this area is located in the extreme south of the island, it also contains some of the Mythic weapons that Kado Thorne seized by traveling to previous Fortnite seasons.

Epic Games The Hearts Dealer Boss can be defeated in Relentless Retreat.

To reach and defeat the Hearts Dealer boss, land on the rooftop of a building in Relentless Retreat and loot a Heist Bag. Keep in mind that you may need a Rocket Ram or Remote Explosives every time you enter one of Thorne’s properties, as they can help you breach security gates and weakened walls.

After this, descend the stairs in the main foyer and open the doors leading to the basement level. Climb further down the staircases until you reach the vault room where Hearts Dealer is surrounded by henchmen and a security turret.

Find an opening in the incoming fire and use it to eliminate the boss. Once you’ve accomplished this, the NPC will drop a Mythic Havoc Suppressed Rifle and a vault keycard, which you can use to heist the loot.

How to defeat the Clubs Dealer bosses

Clubs Dealers are the bosses that guard mini-vaults in the Mega City, Slappy Shores, and Rumble Ruins POIs. They are guarded by a number of Low Card henchmen as they wander around vaults or structures with an Eclipse sign mounted on them.

Epic Games Clubs Dealer bosses spawn in three POIs on the island.

Once you’ve located such a building with an Eclipse sign on the exterior, enter and search for the Clubs Dealer wearing a black suit. As soon as you alert him, both the henchmen and the NPC boss will begin firing upon you.

Utilize your weapons to eliminate them all while avoiding any incoming fire. After defeating the NPC, it will drop a legendary Combat SMG and a keycard for the vaults located in one of these three locations.

Also note that, unlike the other three Thorne’s properties, these vaults do not contain any unvaulted Mythic weapons. The highest tier loot available from these vaults is of the Legendary rarity.

How to defeat The Dealers bosses

The Dealers are bosses that patrol the island’s six Forecast Towers. They are significantly weaker than other NPC bosses and are typically guarded by a pair of Low Card henchmen.

Epic Games The Dealer bosses roam around the Forecast Towers across the island.

To locate and defeat a Dealer boss, travel to a Forecast Tower and wait for a rift to appear in the vicinity. The Dealer and his henchmen will emerge from the rift and proceed to circumnavigate the tower. However, as soon as you begin firing at them, they will start shooting back.

The Forecast Tower Access Card and a legendary Twin Mag Assault Rifle can then be obtained by merely eliminating the henchmen and The Dealer boss. You can use the access card to secure forecast data from a tower, which will provide you with information on upcoming storm circles during the course of the match.

So there you have it – that’s all you need to know about all bosses and how to defeat them in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4.

