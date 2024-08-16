How to get War Machine Arsenal mythic in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4

With the arrival of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 Absolute Doom, Epic Games introduces a new Marvel-inspired mythic item, War Machine’s Arsenal that demands you to suit up and get the dub.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 just obliterates the “stale” old car meta with a new three-part suit that’s basically a mobility tool, turret, and rocket launcher rolled into one. And if that’s not enough, it also comes with a shoulder-mounted robotic pet with auto-targeting.

Article continues after ad

In case you haven’t guessed, it’s the newest War Machine’s Arsenal, the Auto Turret and Hover Jets. As is the case with all mythics, you won’t run into the War Machine Arsenal suit out in the open.

Here’s how you can get the War Machine Arsenal weapons in Fortnite and how you need to use them.

All War Machine Arsenal weapons in Fortnite and how to get them

Epic Games/Dexerto The War Machine’s Arsenal combines Auto Turret, Arm Cannons, and Hover Jets.

There are three War Machine Arsenal weapons in Fortnite: the War Machine’s Arsenal, the War Machine’s Shoulder Auto Turret, and the War Machine’s Hover Jets.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

You can find all of them inside Avengers and Doom chests around the island. These chests are typically found in the new POIs on the map − Doomstadt, Castle Doom, and The Raft, as well as inside Weapon Bunkers.

Although the Epic rarity Hover Jets and Auto Turrets can also be found as floor loot, in loot chests or supply drones across the Fortnite island.

How to use all War Machine Arsenal weapons

Epic Games You can equip all three weapons in different inventory slots to become a true War Machine.

Each War Machine Arsenal weapon does something different. Here’s how you can use each in Fortnite:

Article continues after ad

War Machine’s Arsenal: Use these gloves to fire bullets and rockets at your opponents. Press the Fire button to use the arm cannon and the Aim button to launch rockets. By the way, you can get 570 small ammo bullets if you press reload with this weapon.

Use these gloves to fire bullets and rockets at your opponents. Press the Fire button to use the arm cannon and the Aim button to launch rockets. By the way, you can get 570 small ammo bullets if you press reload with this weapon. War Machine Auto Turret: This is a backpack with a gun. There’s no need to do anything; it’ll automatically target enemies and fire at them. You can also disable auto-targeting by pressing the crouch key.

This is a backpack with a gun. There’s no need to do anything; it’ll automatically target enemies and fire at them. You can also disable auto-targeting by pressing the crouch key. War Machine Hover Jets: Leap into the air and tap the Jump button to start hovering. If you press the Sprint button, you can Boost forward faster. Look to the right to see how much fuel there’s left, but don’t worry, you won’t take fall damage. Hold the Jump button to ascend higher and the Sprint button again to turn off the jets.

Now that you’ve figured out how to get this mythic, why not take a look at some of the other ones available in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4, like Doctor Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets or the Sovereign Shotgun.