How to complete all Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 weekly challenges

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has arrived, and that means there are new weekly challenges to complete in order to earn some much-needed XP and level up your Battle Pass.

Whenever a new season of Fortnite arrives, one of the most exciting moments is browsing through the Battle Pass to see which skins you want to unlock most – but to get them all, you’ll need to earn loads of XP to help you level up.

The best way to do this is to complete weekly challenges, also known as Seasonal Quests. Each week, a new set of Seasonal Quests will be released, giving you around nine challenges to complete to stock up on a huge chunk of XP.

Epic Games have ditched Punchcards this season, which means you can easily access all of your challenges on Fortnite’s Quest Page. This guide will help you complete every Seasonal Quest and level up that Battle Pass in no time.

Fortnite Week 1 Seasonal Quests

Search chests or ammo boxes at landmarks (10)

Damage opponents while sliding (50)

Jump through flaming rings in a vehicle (2)

Land at the Daily Bugle, then finish top 25 (2)

Open a Vault with another player (1)

Get eliminations with an SMG or Sniper Rifle (3)

Discover named locations (10)

Damage opponents with an Assault Rifle (1000)

Harvest resources (1000)

When do weekly challenges come out in Fortnite?

New weekly quests (also known as Seasonal Quests) are released every Thursday at 7am PT | 10am ET | 2pm GMT. They often leak early, but don’t go looking for them until they appear on your Quest Screen.

As for Daily quests, they’re released – yep, you guessed it – every day at 7am PT | 10am ET | 2pm GMT, while Milestone quests will remain the same throughout the entire season, to be completed at your leisure.

There’s also a set of Shanta Quests, which unlock new armor styles for the Shanta skin in the Battle Pass, but these quests unlock as you progress through them, so you don’t need to wait for new quests to appear.

That's everything you need to know about weekly quests in Chapter 3 Season 1 so far, but make sure you check back each week for more challenges