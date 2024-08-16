How to get Dual Micro SMGs in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4

Dual Micro SMGs have been added to Fortnite for Chapter 5 Season 4, bringing fast-firing uzi weapons to the island.

Fortnite has finally released their highly anticipated Absolute Doom season and Marvel heroes and villains have now taken over the map. The update has added plenty of brand-new and returning weapons and items to shake up the meta − one of them is the Dual Micro SMGs.

You can now use them to eliminate enemies during your Battle Royale matches, so here’s how to get them and everything you need to know.

Where to find Dual Micro SMGs in Fortnite

The Dual Micro SMGs in Fortnite can be found as floor loot, and in loot chests, supply drones, weapon cases, and supply drops across the map in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 Battle Royale matches.

Epic Games/Dexerto Dual Micro SMGs are compact uzis with an incredibly fast fire rate.

With the new SMGs being scattered over the island, it will not take you long to find them no matter where you land. However, just drop into one of the popular locations such as the new Castle Doom, The Raft, or Doomstadt POIs to obtain the Dual Micro SMGs, thanks to the large amounts of loot.

The weapon comes in five different rarities, including Uncommon, Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mythic which you can get from the Gwenpool NPC. Depending on which Dual Micro SMGs you use, the gun stats will differ for each rarity, with the Mythic version being the best and Uncommon being the worst.

Here are the weapon’s stats across all rarities:

Dual Micro SMGs Rarity DPS Damage Reload speed Fire rate Magazine size Uncommon 9 14 2.1 14 32 Common 10 15 2 14 32 Rare 11 16 1.9 14 32 Epic 12 18 1.8 14 32 Legendary 13 20 1.7 14 32 Mythic 14 21 1.6 14 32

While the weapon itself is a pray-and-spray gun, it is not moddable, which means you won’t be able to add any of the attachments and will only be restricted to use it in its default state.

If you’re looking for more, check out the brand new Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 Battle Pass, and while you’re at it, also have a look at this season’s Victory Umbrella.