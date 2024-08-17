All Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 SHADOW briefings & how to get them

Fortnite has refreshed the wide array of SHADOW Briefings available for Chapter 5 Season 4, bringing a new Armory type and all-new locations to find them.

SHADOW Briefings were first introduced in Chapter 5 Season 2, and they’ve been a part of the Fortnite furniture ever since. They can be found all over the Battle Royale island during the Absolute Doom season, and there’s a brand-new Armory version this time around.

Each Briefing offers different services and is also vital for completing quests. Here’s every location where you can find SHADOW Briefings and the services they offer in Chapter 5 Season 4.

All SHADOW Briefing locations

Epic Games / Fortnite World Every SHADOW Briefing location on the Chapter 5 Season 4 map.

There are five types of SHADOW Briefings that each offer different challenges to complete in Fortnite to earn Gold Bars as your reward. Here are all the SHADOW Briefings and the types of challenges they set:

SHADOW Briefing Challenge Icon Armory Complete a task with one of four different weapons. Bounty Eliminate a designated enemy player within a time limit to earn a reward. Plunder Dig up buried rare chests at marked locations. Supply Drop Find and secure Supply Drop falling down at a marked location. Vehicle Drive a vehicle to a specified distance.

How to accept SHADOW Briefing: Armory

To find the Armory SHADOW Briefing in Fortnite, you must to head to one of the three new POI locations of Castle Doom, Doomstadt, or The Raft.

Fortnite has tasked players with the quest: “Accept a SHADOW Briefing: Armory” as part of Chapter 5 Season 4’s Kickstart quests. Simply just walk up and interact with one of them and activate an Armory Briefing to complete the challenge and earn yourself 20K XP.

Epic Games / Dexerto Fortnite’s Chapter 5 Season 4 map showing all three Armory SHADOW Briefing locations.

All the locations for the new SHADOW Briefing can be viewed on the Chapter 5 Season island map above. You will have four different options to choose from, in which you will be given an Uncommon weapon and will be tasked with completing a particular challenge using the weapon you choose.

These involve unique weapon challenges for the same four weapons, these include Pistols, Assault Rifles, Shotguns and SMGs. The types of tasks involve dealing damage to enemy players at different ranges and hitting headshots.

For Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4, we have provided guides breaking down all the new POI locations on the map, and where to find all the new NPCs, Medallions, as well as the Dr. Doom and Avengers chests.