How to get Doctor Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets mythic in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4

With the new Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 Absolute Doom underway, you may be fiending to get your hands on Doctor Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets, a returning mythic.

Previously available during Chapter 2 Season 4, Doctor Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets are back in Chapter 5 Season 4, and this time are modified with a couple of changes, making them more lethal than ever. Players can use the gauntlets to charge up energy blasts and shoot them toward enemies to unleash Absolute Doom.

Although the Sovereign Shotgun, the Dual Micro SMGs, and other such weapons are enticing, you can embrace the evil Doctor Doom once you find his special mythic item on the Battle Royale map.

Where to find Doctor Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets in Fortnite

The only place to find Doctor Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 is at Castle Doom after defeating the Doombot. While mythics are typically available throughout the island in mythic chests or purchasable from NPCs, these gauntlets are special.

Epic Games/Dexerto

You’ll find Castle Doom at the top right corner of the new Chapter 5 Season 4 map. Deep inside the castle will be the Doombot awaiting your arrival. Find him in the main room sitting on top of his horrifying throne, and the battle will begin.

After an arduous fight against Doombot, players will be able to pick up Doctor Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets, alongside Doombot’s Siphon Medallion. This Medallion will allow you to gain Health and Shield Siphons with eliminations.

How to use Doctor Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets

There are two types of attacks with the Doom Gauntlets, which are Arcane Blast and Mystical Bomb. Holding right-click on your mouse will trigger the Mystical Bomb, which leaps you into the air and charges a large projectile before sending it out onto enemies.

Epic Games/Dexerto

Arcane Blast, on the other hand, is better to use against up-close enemies. Press the left-click to send short energy blasts towards your foes with either hand. After some use, the mythic will need to wait a few seconds before charging back up.

While wielding these gauntlets you’ll obtain a passive movement speed and jump height buff which allows you to gain an advantage over your enemies.

Other than Doctor Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets, you can embrace the dark side by getting the Doctor Doom skin, as well as the Doom Umbrella before Chapter 5 Season 4 ends.