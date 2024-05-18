Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass: Leaks, Nitro skin, more

Speculations, rumors, and teasers have been spreading like wildfire as Epic Games builds up to the start of Chapter 5 Season 3. This is no different for its highly-anticipated Battle Pass for Season 3.

Fortnite’s Battle Pass is set to follow the post-apocalyptic “Wrecked” theme, that has been revealed via a major collaboration with Fallout. Season 3’s Battle Pass is set to include tons of themed skins and cosmetics straight from a new nitro-fueled wasteland taking over the island.

Contents

All leaked skins in the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass

Nitro skin

With Epic Games boss, Mark Rein, giving the official word for Chapter 5 Season 3 of “Nitro,” it has all but confirmed that the below skin from Epic’s survey will be joining Fortnite. It features the word “Nitro” across its chest and matches the post-apocalyptic theme.

Despite this, it is yet to be determined whether this skin will be called Nitro or if there will be numerous skins associated with it.

Nitro vehicle skin

Fortnite content creators have been receiving packages from Epic for a new Nitro vehicle car coming in Chapter 5 Season 3. This includes a card that is branded with the new “Wrecked” logo for Season 3, a number plate stating “EAT NITRO” and their very own remote-controlled Nitro car.

Epic stated: “Our brand-new Fortnite Battle Royale season pulls you into a contested wasteland and lets you live out your ultimate, nitro-fueled vehicular mayhem dream, but the fun doesn’t have to stop there!”

This alludes that multiple vehicles are coming to Fortnite as part of this season, and therefore more than one vehicle skin is expected to feature in the Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass.

Survey skins

Several skins have been featured in previous surveys sent by Epic that are likely to appear in Chapter 5 Season 3. This is due to them reflecting the post-apocalyptic theme such as the one shown below, which wouldn’t look out of place in Fallout or Mad Max.

In particular, this skin features a skull and various spikes, in which a similar icon was discovered in a spectrogram created from the Chapter 5 Season 3 build-up event’s audio.

How much is the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass?

The Battle Pass in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 will be priced at 950 V-Bucks, and you will be able to earn up to 1,500 V-Bucks by progressing through the pass.

To get the pass, you will need to head to the Battle Pass tab when Season 3 begins on May 24, and click on the ‘Get the Wrecked Pass’ button to buy it in-game.

Make sure to stack on your V-Bucks before you go ahead and make a purchase. You can also purchase V-Bucks for Xbox consoles or other platforms at Walmart and Best Buy.

However, if you’re a subscriber of the Fortnite Crew subscription, you won’t have to separately purchase the Battle Pass.

When does the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass end?

It has not yet been confirmed when the Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass will end. But, it is expected to end towards the start of August 2024, according to the leaked Fortnite roadmap.

You will be able to purchase the Wrecked Battle Pass when Season 3 begins on May 24. Additionally, you should also note that each level will require you to collect 80,000 XP before you can move on to the next one and gain your five Battle Stars.

