All Weapon Mod Bench locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Weapon Mod Benches are pivotal to improving your weapons so you can earn that coveted Victory Royale. Here are all the Mod Bench locations to discover in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

Introduced in Chapter 5, Weapon Mod Benches have become crucial elements to winning in Fortnite. Upon finding one, players can interact with it to spend Gold Bars and modify their weapon to their liking with various scopes, barrels, and magazines.

As mentioned, they function the same as previous seasons. Their locations are almost identical to previous seasons, although a new seasonal POI breaks up the mold.

Every Weapon Mod Bench location in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

There are 9 different Weapon Mod Bench locations, all tucked away in separate Weapon Bunkers. On the Chapter 5 Season 3 map below, you’ll see exactly where to find them.

Fortnite World

Here are the 9 main Weapon Mod Bench locations on Chapter 5 Season 3’s map:

Southwest of the Underworld

Southeast of Rebel’s Roost

West of Grim Gate

Northeast of Lavish Lair

North of Reckless Railways

South of Reckless Railways

West of Mount Olympus

South of Nitrodrome

South of Pleasant Piazza

One thing to note is the UI has seen a bit of a rework with Chapter 5 Season 3’s arrival. Its presentation and interface are a lot more seamless compared to its prior iterations, letting players upgrade weapons with ease since they can now scroll through their inventory.

That said, it still costs 75 Gold Bars to upgrade your weapons. Not a bad price to pay to get some needed boosts to your weaponry.

Epic Games The improved Weapon Mod Bench UI.

Since the Weapon Benches are located in Weapon Bunkers, be wary of enemy players holding positions in the bunker. It may seem free, but someone’s always watching. Also, bear in mind that an extra Weapon Mod Bench spawns per match on Loot Island, meaning there are 10 in total.

With Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 underway, be sure to get up to speed on what’s new via the patch notes or take a look at all the weapon loot pool changes. Or, if you’re looking to travel in style, check out all the Mythic Nitro car locations.