How to get new Victory Umbrella in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

The new season of Fortnite adds a colorful Victory Umbrella that players can unlock for free, so here’s everything you need to know about the latest Chapter 4 Season 3 Victory Umbrella.

Fortnite’s long-awaited Chapter 4 Season 3 has arrived, and it brings with it a brand-new, thrilling Jungle biome to explore along with other additions. Gamers will have a great time this season, whether they choose to grind on vines or ride raptors across the woods.

Players may now unlock a wide variety of cosmetics by working through the Battle Pass, including various skins themed after the jungle and the long-awaited Optimus Prime skin. However, gamers must pay for the pass with V-Bucks before they may access these skins.

On the other hand, those who prefer the free-to-play approach can still enjoy the game and receive rewards, such as the fabled Victory Umbrella, at the start of each new season.

What is the new Victory Umbrella in Fortnite?

The “Nana-Brella,” the latest Victory Umbrella that appears in Chapter 4 Season 3, takes inspiration from one of the most recognizable figures in Fortnite lore: Peely!

The parasol is made out of a bunch of bananas that have been glued together, and on top is a Victory Crown. You can see what it looks like in the tweet below.

Since these are much more popular among players than the game’s default gliders, Epic Games crafts each Victory Umbrella to have a distinct look and feel based on the current season.

Once again, the game’s expertly chosen umbrella design complements the season’s jungle backdrop.

How to get the Victory Umbrella in Fortnite

The Nana-Brella Victory Umbrella is available to anyone who achieves one simple goal in one of Fortnite’s main Battle Royale game modes: Scoring a Victory Royale.

This means outlasting your opponents and placing first in either Zero Build or Battle Royale mode. Players can do this in Solo mode or in teams with their friends by selecting Duos, Trios, or Squads.

After receiving a Victory Royale, you can go back to the lobby and claim the umbrella. The Victory Umbrella is awarded after the first victory of the season, so it can be claimed at any time during this Fortnite season.

Some of you may find this challenging, but bear in mind that the game has skill-based matchmaking. This means that if you’re having trouble with survival, you’ll be matched with others of a similar ability level to grab the win.

We’ve also got a guide to scoring a Victory Royale in Fortnite that might help you improve your skills.

That’s everything you need to know about claiming the Victory Umbrella in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

In the meantime, though, we've got plenty of tips and tricks available to help you out in the new season

