All zipline locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Daniel Megarry . 12 minutes ago

Zipline locations are scattered all around the map in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, so we’ve got the best places to visit to find one and complete any challenges that require you to use one.

There are loads of new ways to get around the Fortnite map this season, from the armored Battle Bus to rideable wild animals – but you can always count on the trusty old zipline for a quick getaway.

Ziplines are usually found on cliff edges or mountains and allow you to cross large sections of the map in a short amount of time. They can also be used to get you up (or down) from very high places.

Some weekly challenges also require you to find ziplines, which may leave you scratching your head as they’re not marked on the Fortnite map. Fortunately, we’ve got all the zipline locations you need below.

Epic Games There are quite a few ziplines on the Fortnite map.

Where to find all zipline locations in Fortnite

There are loads of ziplines scattered around the Fortnite map, but some of the easiest locations to find them are Shify Shafts and The Daily Bugle, as well as Loot Lake which is just north of Tilted Towers.

You can see all of the zipline locations marked on the Fortnite map below:

Epic Games / fortnite.gg Here are all of the zipline locations in Fortnite right now.

Ziplines are often bunched together in groups on the map, so you could potentially go a whole match without seeing one if you don’t cross through the right locations or landmarks.

Once you’ve found a zipline, using it is as simple as approaching it and pressing the interact button (eg. Square on PS5). You can also slow down and exit a zipline whenever you want to.

Now you know all of the Fortnite zipline locations

