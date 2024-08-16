How to get Captain America Shield in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4

With the new Fortnite x Marvel Absolute Doom season, Epic Games decides it’s the perfect time to unvault a familiar yet long-forgotten mythic, like Captain America’s Shield.

Whether you like Captain Jonesy’s skin or not, you can’t deny the thrill of tossing Cap’s shield and having a blast deflecting bullets with it in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4.

As is the case with all mythics, you won’t run into Captain America’s Shield in the open. Instead, you must follow one of two alternatives to get your hands on Steve Rogers’ weapon of choice.

Where to find the Captain America Shield in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4

You can get Captain America’s Shield Mythic inside Avengers Chests and Doom Chests in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 as well as floor loot. These chests can be found in the new POIs − The Raft, Doomstadt, and Castle Doom, as well as inside Weapon Bunkers.

Epic Games/Dexerto Bash, Throw or Block your way using Captain America’s Shield in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4.

Alternatively, you can also purchase it from Captain Jonesy NPC in the Ship It! Station southeast of The Raft. He sells one Captain America’s Shield in exchange for 300 Gold Bars.

How to use the Captain America Shield in Fortnite

You can throw Captain America’s Shield at enemies and structures to deal damage, bash enemies while sprinting, or block incoming damage. Here’s how you can trigger all the uses in Fortnite:

With the fire button or key, you can throw Captain America’s Shield .

. With the aim button or key, you can use the shield to block incoming damage .

. With sprint enabled and the shield equipped, you can use it to deal Bash Damage to enemies.

There are a few caveats to throwing your shield. First, your shield will fly back at you after dealing damage but will continue to bounce if it hits an object or wall. Plus, it also deals more or less damage depending on the range over which you throw the shield.

Now that you’ve figured out how to get the Captain America Shield, take a look at some of the other mythics available in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4, like Doctor Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets.