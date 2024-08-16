How to get Monarch Pistol in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4

The Monarch Pistol has been unleashed into Fortnite for Chapter 5 Season 4, giving players access to to an all-new pistol with a heavy damage count on the Battle Royale island.

Fortnite’s eagerly awaited Absolute Doom season which centers around Marvel’s Doctor Doom and other iconic characters taking control of the island is here. As part of the Chapter 5 Season 4 update, Epic has shaken up the meta once again by adding tons of new and returning weapons.

Among them was the Monarch Pistol which brings a new style of gunplay in Fortnite. If you’re looking to grab one during your Battle Royale gameplay, here’s everything you need to know about it in Chapter 5 Season 4.

Where to find Monarch Pistol in Fortnite

To find the Monarch Pistol in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4, you will need to search floor loot, loot chests, supply drones, weapon cases, and supply drops across the map in your Battle Royale or Zero Build matches.

Epic Games/Dexerto Monarch Pistol is a deadly one-shot pistol that deals massive damage in the new Fortnite season.

It won’t take you long to locate the new pistol, because it can easily be found as loot around the entire island. Nonetheless, you can land at new POIs, such as Castle Doom, Doomstadt, or The Raft to quickly acquire the Monarch Pistol from the abundance of loot.

The weapon is a slow-firing heavy pistol that deals plenty of damage in a single shot. However, it’s best used from close to medium range.

The weapon comes in six different rarities, including Uncommon, Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mythic (defeat Doombot boss at Castle Doom POI). Depending on which Monarch Pistol you use, the gun stats will differ for each rarity, with the Mythic version being the best and Uncommon being the worst.

You can mod the weapon at any of the mod benches around the island and customize it as per your liking to deal some lethal damage to your enemies.

