Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 early patch notes: Marvel Battle Pass skins, new POIs, superpower mythics

The brand new Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 is set to bring back a Marvel-themed crossover with new powers, POIs, and your favorite heroes in the Battle Pass. Here are the early patch notes.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 is shaping up to be the most anticipated season ever, with hundreds of players eagerly waiting for the current season to end. The next season will include Marvel content such as a stacked Battle Pass, new POIs inspired by renowned comic book locations, and highly anticipated superpower mythic items.

After a four-year wait, Epic is bringing the Marvel collaboration throughout the season, in which Doctor Doom returns and unleashes Pandora’s Box. The evil has joined forces with renowned Marvel villains such as Mysterio, Sabretooth, and Emma Frost to take control of the island.

However, heroes like Gwenpool, War Machine, and Captain Jonesy are coming to save the day. If you’re looking forward to the new season, here are the early patch notes, which include all of the necessary info.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 downtime details

Downtime for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4, update v31.00 will begin on Thursday, August 15, 2024, at 8 PM PT / 11 PM ET / 4 AM BST.

You can expect it to end on Friday, August 16, 2024, at 5 AM PT / 7 AM ET / 1 PM BST.

We’ll keep you updated right here once downtime ends and you’re ready to jump back in.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 early patch notes

Marvel theme and three new POIs

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 brings back the Marvel-themed season and island with three new POIs being added to the island. These POIs are iconic locations from Marvel Comics and will feature all the latest content that will be introduced with the season.

So far, Epic has unveiled three locations: Latveria, The Raft, and Cynthia. They will replace Classy Courts, Pleasant Piazza, and Lavish Lair respectively. Across the island, you’ll also find statues of Doom and items that will help you defeat the evil and power yourself up to become a superhero.

New weapons and return of superpowers

The latest season will also bring a wide arsenal of new weapons such as Single Hand Pistol, Stark Industries Energy Shotgun, and Dual Micro SMGs. It also sees the return of Marvel Superpower mythics like Iron Man’s Repulsors, Captain America’s Shield, and Doctor Doom Gauntlets, all of which have received major upgrades.

Furthermore, new superpowers will include Mysterio’s Illusions, Peelverine’s Claws, Shuri’s Claws, and War Machine’s Arsenal full of rockets and turrets. You’ll be able to find these mythics across the island, most probably in the new locations more frequently.

Marvel heroes and villains as Battle Pass skins

Eight Marvel characters are stacked in the Chapter 5 Season 4 Battle Pass and players can claim them as they level up in Fortnite. They are Gwenpool, War Machine, Peelverine, Emma Frost, Captain Jonesy, Mysterio, Shuri, and Doctor Doom.

However, only seven of these will be available to unlock when the pass releases since Doctor Doom will be available in September when themed quests are available to players. You can check out the full lineup right here and how to get the Absolute Doom Battle Pass.

New collaborations and skins

The Marvel collab doesn’t end there, a Fishpool skin and Peelypool skin are in the works according to teasers, and may be released soon when the season kicks off. Furthermore, Fortnite has also teased the Fantastic Four to arrive this season to battle Doctor Doom in the grand finale.

Other leaks include skins for characters like a new remix skin for Hope, Sabretooth Meowscles, and the big bad of Marvel, Galactus who was last seen in the Chapter 2 Season 4 finale event. Players have noticed Galactus’ head in the new season’s trailer and speculate it will make an appearance as well.

We’ll keep this piece updated with more info and full patch notes as the season arrives on August 16 and players are ready to jump into Absolute Doom.