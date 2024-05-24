Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 map changes and new locations

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 has finally arrived with some major map changes and fresh new locations for its Wrecked theme.

A huge sandstorm has surged over the Fortnite island and has spawned four new POI locations for players to explore in Season 3. This has created a new desert biome in the south of the island, dubbed the Wasteland, which is home to the Wasteland Warriors crew, who specialize in Nitro-fueled vehicles.

Here’s everything you need to know about the four new POIs and all the changes to the Fortnite map for the post-apocalyptic Wrecked season.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 new map

Epic Games There are four new POI locations on the Chapter 5 Season 3 map.

The new wasteland sand biome has taken over the southern side of the Chapter 5 island to bring even more desert lands to the map.

Nitrodrome, Redline Rig, Brutal Beachhead, and Sandy Steppes are the four newly introduced POIs added for Chapter 5 Season 3. These are all strongholds for the Wastelands Warriors crew and are where you will find various members of the team as NPCs to interact with.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 new POIs

Here’s all the new Chapter 5 Season 3 POI locations:

Nitrodrome

Redline Rig

Brutal Beachhead

Sandy Steppes

Nitrodrome

Epic Games Head to the Nitrodome with your car to fly over ramps and put on a show.

The Nitrodrome is the most central of the POI locations added this season, which serves as its own chaotic arena in the heart of the wasteland. It is home to the Ringmaster Scarr NPC, who is the master of ceremonies at the car circus spectacle: the Nitrodrome.

You can eliminate the boss to gain access to her Medallion which gives infinite ammo and a small damage buff as well as get hands on her modded car and a mythic Boom Bolt weapon.

Redline Rig

Epic Games The Redline Rig is where the newly introduced Nitro fuel is being made.

Redline Rig is located west of the Brawler’s Battleground POI added in Chapter 5 Season 2, and is its own Nitro refinery for all your vehicle needs. This is where you will find The Machinist NPC working away as the Wasteland Warrior’s mechanic extraordinaire.

Eliminate the NPC to get your hands on her Medallion which regenerates your Shield over time and her modded car, alongside a mythic Combat Assault Rifle.

Brutal Beachhead

Epic Games You won’t be able to miss Brutal Beachhead’s massive shark head entrance.

Brutal Beachhead is the base of operations for the Wasteland Warriors which is located southwest of the map, right at the bottom edge of the island. Here, you can find none other than the Wasteland Warriors’ master muscle, the NPC Megalo Don.

Eliminate him to get your hands on his Medallion which will infuse you with infinite Nitro, and his modded SUV ride alongside a mythic Nitro Fists weapon. However, be warned as it doesn’t take long for his rage to surface.

Sandy Steppes

Epic Games Sandy Steppes has been moved further away from the island’s edge by piling tones of sand around it.

Snooty Steppes has had a complete Wastleland makeover for this season and Epic has changed its POI location name to Sandy Steppes. It has turned from a tranquil coastal village into a desert-filled town that has buried the surrounding buildings in the sand.

Despite many fans believing it would be called ‘Shady Sands’ to align with Fortnite’s major collab with Fallout this season, this is not the case.

These new POIs are next to each other at the south of the map. Epic has removed various landmarks, but the biggest is the removal of the popular Fencing Fields location.

Chapter 5 Season 3 is shaping up to be one of Fortnite’s best seasons, filled with Nitro-fueled vehicles that you can fortify, a new armored Battle Bus, fresh roster of NPCs, all-new weapons and items and major collaborations.