Fortnite Marvel live event: Leaks, event date & everything we know

Fortnite is rumored to bring a new Marvel live event soon to kick off this year’s Fortnitemares. Here’s everything we know about it.

The ongoing Chapter 5 Season 4 has passed the midway point, bringing players closer to the third content patch v31.30 on October 1. The upcoming Fortnite update is expected to include content themed on this year’s Fortnitemares event, an Incredibles collab, and the next round of lore-based quests for the season.

However, with the newly added Part 6 Marvel quests, it has been intimated that a war between Hope and Doom is approaching, and it could happen sooner than the current season ends in November.

Meanwhile, in the Day of Doom LTM, players must choose between Doom’s Henchmen and the Avengers to stop Doom from recovering Pandora’s Box Artifacts. But when he obtains those and unleashes his ultimate form, the leaked live event will kick into high gear, and here’s what we know about it so far.

According to popular data miner HYPEX, a Mini-Event during the ongoing Absolute Doom season is coming with the next update which is v31.30. Although the update drops on October 1st, the live event will take place on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

This info was brought together by another leaker named Rezztro who revealed the Day of Doom LTM and Doom’s Island on the BR map will be disabled on October 5th, according to the Fortnite Blog.

The mini-live event is also said to kick off this year’s Fortnitemares event which is rumored to bring the Saw collab and a boss on the island. Find out more Fortnitemares info on our main hub.

What will happen in the live event?

The Part 6 Absolute Doom Story Quests reveals how Doom is approaching the island and how Hope needs to be prepared to fight him. But first, loopers are tasked with defeating Emma Frost on the island and using Forecast Towers.

Hope says she has to fight Doom based on a prophecy by the Oracle that tells she “might” win the battle. Adding to this, Hope also looks terrified to face him but says she’ll try to stop him before he takes over the island.

On the other hand, several leaks point out that a big battle between Doom and Mephisto is incoming which will bring the second phase of Story Quests and will bring in the Fortnitemares update on October 15th.

While Epic is still keeping things under wraps, we’ll keep you updated about the live event, what to expect from it, and how to play it when it’s officially out in Fortnite. Until then, check out the new set of Day of Doom LTM quests, the Fortnite Birthday event, and the best weapons to use this season.