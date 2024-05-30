Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 May 30 hotfix: Nitro Cars nerfed, Boogie Bomb unvault & more

With the release of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, vehicles have quickly begun to dominate the meta, and it looks like the devs are aiming to curb this.

A new patch looks to bring the various cars to a more level playing field, while also announcing the return of the Boogie Bomb and a tease for a future item.

For a breakdown of everything this patch is changing, here are all the changes coming to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 patch notes

Overall, the patch is aiming to make it easier for players who aren’t using a car to stand a chance against someone who is. It starts by reducing the effectiveness of both Machine Gun turrets and Grenade Launcher turrets.

The decreasing of vehicle health in solos is a great change to help with the final circles being dominated by players driving Mythic cars that took forever to take down.

Not allowing Boss cars to not regenerate health automatically is also going to make these skirmishes much easier and not feel as overwhelming as they did before.

While the buff to both the Boom Bolt and the Nitro Gauntlets are going to be useful as well.

The Boom Bolt can fire off explosive bolts that, with this new boost in damage, can help fight off a car that won’t leave you alone.

Nitro Gauntlets have largely been seen as the best counter to vehicles thanks to their powerful, charged melee strike. So allowing more hits to be delivered in a shorter amount of time will be great.

Finally, the reduction to the damage of Nitro shoulder bash will make this move less overpowered. Prior to this, this attack could easily take out most your health in one go, rendering the fight over before it began for the target.

Overall, the patch is bringing some decent changes to help shift the meta to be more accessible for every player, not just those using vehicles. And it looks like they can even look forward to a brand new item coming in the very near future as well.

