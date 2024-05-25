Every Wastelander Challenge in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 & how to get them

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 brings a new form of challenge that alters a player’s gameplay significantly called Wastelander Challenges. Here’s every one of them and how to find it on the island.

The latest Fortnite season brings several gameplay changes where the Battle Royale island now focuses heavily on vehicular combat rather than the traditional gunplay. The Wrecked map has been taken over by a crew of Wasteland Warriors who possess Nitro-fueled vehicles and weapons you can claim for yourself.

However, the Wasteland now presents players with its own set of challenges called ‘Wastelander Challenges’ that they can complete for some bonus XP during a match. These challenges are replacements to Augments and the player who accepts it has to pay the price with a negative ability assigned to their gameplay experience.

Article continues after ad

Here are all the Wastelander Challenges and how to get them in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

What are Wastelander Challenges in Fortnite

Wastelander Challenges are extreme gameplay challenges that players can accept using Wasteland Beacons spread across the Fortnite Season 3 island. Accepting a challenge ties you to a negative attribute, as opposed to Augments, that stay with you throughout the match.

Article continues after ad

The only way to get rewarded bonus XP and complete the challenge is to finish the match with a Victory Royale and earn Accolades while a Wastelander Challenge is active.

Epic Games/Dexerto Players can choose to accept a Wastelander Challenge and track it in their backpack.

Every Wastelander Challenge in Fortnite and how to get them

There are a total of six Wastelander Challenges available in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 that players can get in a random rotation at one of the beacons. Here’s all of them and what they do:

Article continues after ad

Jammed Clips – Reloading is disabled for the player for the entire match.

Reloading is disabled for the player for the entire match. Full Throttle – Player takes damage while standing still for the entire match.

Player takes damage while standing still for the entire match. Burnin’ Hot Items – Player takes damage whenever picking up items for the entire match.

Player takes damage whenever picking up items for the entire match. The Ground is Llava – Player takes damage when touching ground for the entire match.

Player takes damage when touching ground for the entire match. Unshielded – Player cannot gain shields for the entire match.

Player cannot gain shields for the entire match. Perma-Damage – Health and Shield items are not usable by a player for the entire match.

To get a Wastelander Challenge, head to one of the Wastelander Beacons on the Fortnite island. However, you’ll only be able to accept a challenge before the second storm circle closes in.

Once you’re near a Wastelander Beacon, interact with it, read the challenge and hit accept to activate it. You can also check the progress or your assigned challenge by heading into your inventory.

All Wastelander Challenge beacon locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

There are a total of four Wasteland Beacons across the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 map that you can head over to in order to accept a Wastelander Challenge. Here’s every one of them:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Beacon 1 – Located near Rebel’s Roost POI.

Located near Rebel’s Roost POI. Beacon 2 – Located far east of Classy Courts POI at Slumberyard Landmark.

Located far east of Classy Courts POI at Slumberyard Landmark. Beacon 3 – Located south of Reckless Railways POI at Dumpenhausen Landmark.

Located south of Reckless Railways POI at Dumpenhausen Landmark. Beacon 4 – Located south east of Brutal Beachhead POI right under the Megalo Depot Landmark.

Here’s a map with every Wastelander Beacon marked on the new Fortnite map:

Epic Games/Dexerto There are four Wastelander Challenge portals on the Fortnite map.

Bear in mind before accepting a Wastelander Challenge, you’re fully stacked on weapons, ammo and your health and shield bars as you never know what you might get from one of those beacons.

How to get free rewards by completing a Wastelander Challenge

By completing every Wastelander Challenge, you’ll get a bonus XP reward in Fortnite that progresses along your account level. Furthermore, you’ll also get XP from Accolades since they are a key part of each Wastelander Challenge in the game.

However, the first time you complete a Wastelander Challenge, you’ll also be rewarded a free Wastelander’s Mark wrap to equip in your locker.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games Grab this free wrap by simply winning a match with a Wastelander Challenge.

So the next time you’re up for a challenge in the Wastelands, keep in mind it does come with its own perks.

While completing a Wastelander Challenge might be tough for some, make sure to check out the new weapons available this season, alongside some Nitro-fueled vehicles and NPCs to assist you, as you continue your quest towards a glorious Victory Royale.