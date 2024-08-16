Where to find Doom and Avengers chests in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4

Doom and Avengers chests have landed in Fortnite for Chapter 5 Season 4 filled with Marvel weapons and you can find them across the Battle Royale island map.

Fortnite’s Marvel-themed Absolute Doom season was finally released on August 16. Doctor Doom has taken control of the top half of the island with several new POIs, including his own Castle Doom location.

Meanwhile, various forms of new and returning weapons from different Marvel characters have also been dropped across the Battle Royale map. However, to increase your chances of getting these mythics and powerful weapons, you will need to track down special Doom and Avenger chests.

All Doom and Avengers chest locations in Fortnite

Epic Games / Dexerto The Chapter 5 Season 4 island map showing all the locations of the Doom and Avengers chests.

To find Doom Chests in Fortnite, you must head to any of the three new POI locations of Castle Doom, Doomstadt, and The Raft, or the Doom’s Courtyard landmark located just east of Doom’s Castle. There are 4 locations in total and these are all marked in green on the map above.

Alternatively, the Avengers Chests can be found at the Doomstadt and The Raft POIs, Doom’s Courtyard landmark, and inside Weapon Bunkers. There are 12 bunker locations in total and these are all marked in red on the map above.

Here are the nine Weapon Bunker locations:

South of the Nitrodrome arena at the Wreckmill landmark.

Just south of Pleasant Piazza between two trees.

West of Mount Olympus nearby to the Pantheon Path.

At the Dumpenhausen landmark in between Reckless Railways and Mount Olympus.

North of Pleasant Piazza on the other side of the bridge.

Southwest of The Underworld POI towards the edge of the map.

West of Lavish Lair just north of Piney Pumps.

East of Lavish Lair on the other side of the water.

Northeast of Reckless Railways.

Epic Games / Dexerto The Doom Chests shine gold and feature Doom’s icon branded on the top.

Each of the two types of chests will drop new Marvel weapons added for the Absolute Doom season. These include the mythic War Machine’s Arsenal, War Machine’s Auto Turret, War Machine’s Hover Jets as well as Captain America’s Shield.

For Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4, you can check out all tier rewards and Marvel skins included in this season’s Battle Pass and when the Absolute Doom season will end.