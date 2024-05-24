All Vehicle Mods in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 & how to use them

The latest Fortnite season brings Vehicle Mods back to the Battle Royale island and introduces loopers to new ones they can arm vehicles with. Here are all of them in Chapter 5 Season 3 and how to use them in the game.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 brings Wasteland-themed gameplay to players where the island is Wrecked and taken over by a reckless crew running around in jacked-up vehicles. The vehicles are all fueled with Nitro and serve as weapons that can change the gameplay drastically.

In every Fortnite season, vehicles were merely used as a mode of transportation and mobility across the Battle Royale island. However, the newest season changes that and turns vehicles into actual machines of destruction.

Thanks to the return of Vehicle Mods, players can attach a variety of mods to their vehicles and run circles around the Wasteland to survive.

Epic Games Chapter 5 Season 3 brings a variety of vehicle mods to choose from.

All Vehicle Mods available

In the latest Fortnite season, there are six Vehicle Mods you can use to upgrade your vehicle with an add-on that gives it an additional bonus ability. Here are all the mods available in Chapter 5 Season 3:

Machine Gun Turret (attach to roof slot): Fires Machine Gun rounds similar to a Minigun.

(attach to roof slot): Fires Machine Gun rounds similar to a Minigun. Grenade Launcher Turret (attach to roof slot): Fires Grenades and deals explosive damage.

(attach to roof slot): Fires Grenades and deals explosive damage. Spiked Bumper (attach to front bumper slot): Deal more damage to players and objects on impact.

(attach to front bumper slot): Deal more damage to players and objects on impact. Cow Catcher (attach to front bumper slot): Boost your ramming power and give your car some defensive armor.

(attach to front bumper slot): Boost your ramming power and give your car some defensive armor. Bulletproof Tires (attach to tires slot): Makes your tires indestructible.

(attach to tires slot): Makes your tires indestructible. Chonkers Off-Road Tires (attach to tires slot): Makes your car more off-road friendly.

You can find these mods pre-fitted to some vehicles. However, you can also customize these by hitching your car to a Mod Box which will attach a mod automatically.

All Mod Boxes

There are a total of seven Mod Boxes in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 that players can choose from. Here’s what they look like and what they do when rammed by a car:

Mod Box Usage Image Machine Gun Turret Box Attaches a Machine Gun Turret to the Roof Slot of the vehicle. Grenade Launcher Turret Box Attaches a Grenade Launcher Turret to the Roof Slot of the vehicle. Spiked Bumper Box Attaches a Spiked Bumper to the Front Bumper Slot of the vehicle. Cow Catcher Box Attaches a Cow Catcher to the Front Bumper Slot of the vehicle. Bulletproof Tires Box Attaches Bulletproof Tires to the Tires Slot of the vehicle. Chonkers Off-Road Tires Box Attaches Chonkers to the Tires Slot of the vehicle. Repair Box Repairs the damaged vehicle.

These Mod Boxes can be found scattered across every POI on the island. But you’ll be able to find them more often around Service Stations on the map, which have replaced the former Gas Stations.

All Service Stations locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

There are a total of 16 Service Stations scattered throughout the island where you can easily find these Mod Boxes to mod or repair your vehicle. Here’s a map with all the marked locations of each Service Station:

Dexerto All Service Stations marked on the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 map.

You’ll be able to find the most Service Stations in the southern portion of the island since that’s where most cars can be found in a Battle Royale match.

How to mod a vehicle in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Modding a vehicle is quite simple in the newest Fortnite season. All you need to do is drive the car through a Mod Box and break it.

Epic Games/Dexerto You can apply a mod by breaking the Mod Box while in a vehicle.

Identify the Mod Box from its symbol and if you wish to install that mod to your vehicle, just ram it at a high speed and your mod will automatically be installed on your vehicle slot.

If you already have a mod installed in a slot, you can replace the mod with a different one or a brand-new version of the existing one. You may want to replace a mod if its Health bar is getting low.

While you’re modding your vehicle to dominate the Wasteland, it’s important to know about the new POIs on the map, new weapons that are added, and a Battle Pass full of thrilling cosmetic items to get you suited up as you get the W and claim that glorious Victory Umbrella.