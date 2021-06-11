All Fortnite NPC locations in Season 7: Where to find characters - Dexerto

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has introduced a host of new characters across the map for players to discover and interact with, and we’ve got the location of every NPC on the Island.

NPCs have quickly become a staple of Epic Games’ hit battle royale. As well as offering bounties and quests to earn Gold Bars, some of them will sell you weapons or resources, and a few will even Duel you with great rewards if you win.

You’ll also need to visit many of these characters over the course of Season 7 in order to complete weekly challenges and earn XP, so it’s definitely worth taking some time to study the list below and try to memorize their locations.

In the latest Invasion-themed season, there are fewer NPCs than we’ve seen in recent seasons, making it harder to come across them. From original characters to crossover stars from the Battle Pass, here are all the NPCs in Fortnite Season 7.

Fortnite NPC locations in Season 7

You can find the location of every character on the handy map above. Those in blue are friendly, but those in red will attack you on sight, so make sure you come prepared with weapons if you’re paying them a visit.

Below is a complete list of every NPC so far in Fortnite Season 7, along with their location on the map:

NPC Location 1. Abstrakt Northeast side of Retail Row 2. N/A Currently unavailable in the game 3. Guggimon At the base of Lockie’s Lighthouse 4. Sunny On the pier at Believer Beach 5. Bunker Jonesy Near Lumber Lodge, south of Misty Meadows 6. Bushranger Just north of the Zero Point remains 7. Dreamflower Flopper Pond, northeast of Holly Hedges 8. Joey Northwest corner of Dirty Docks 9. Hayseed Steel Farm, northeast of Corny Complex 10. Marigold In a building southeast of Lazy Lake 11. Maven Dinky Dish, the IO Base between Steamy Stacks and Craggy Cliff 12. Rick Sanchez Defiant Dish, the IO Base east of Weeping Woods 13. Riot Yellow Steel Bridge, east of Retail Row 14. Rook Dockside Dish, the IO Base west of Dirty Docks 15. Special Forces At the **REDACTED** landmark east of Catty Corner 16. Swamp Stalker South of Slurpy Swamp 17. Doctor Slone Underground IO Base at Corny Complex

Those are all the NPCs currently available in Season 6. As you can see, there aren’t as many of them as before – in fact, there are currently only 16 NPCs compared to the 46 characters available in Season 6.

It’s also worth pointing out that NPCs don’t always remain static, so some of them could end up moving around the map. For now, though, these are the locations you should be able to find them at.

As always, it’s likely that Epic Games will add more NPCs as the season progresses. We’ll keep this page updated as soon as that happens.