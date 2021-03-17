Best weapons in Fortnite Season 6: Ultimate gun tier list - Dexerto

With the ability to craft weapon upgrades, Fortnite Season 6 has completely shaken up the game. Now that the dust has settled, a weapons tier list has formed.

Season 6 of Epic Games’ hit battle royale introduced loads of changes to The Island, but the biggest update by far is the addition of weapon crafting, a major feature that has completely changed the meta in Fortnite.

The new system allows players to use scavenged materials to upgrade their weapons. Animal Bones can craft new Primal variants that pack power, while Mechanical Gears craft familiar favorites like the Pump Shotgun and the Assault Rifle.

Advertisement

Newly-added Bows also have Primal and Mechanical variants, meaning this crafting feature has really switched things up. It’s left many players scrambling to figure out which weapons are the best – and which ones are worst.

Fortnite Season 6 best weapons ranked

Our ranking has been formed by taking into account both in-game experience and community feedback since Season 6 launched. Naturally, the S Tier represents the best in class, while the D Tier should probably be avoided.

As always, this ranking could end up shifting around as Epic Games rolls out patch updates with new weapons and old classics throughout the season. But for now, this is how the state of play looks.

Advertisement

S Tier Weapons

Many of the weapons Fortnite players consider to be top-tier have been vaulted in Season 6, meaning the S Tier is currently running a little thin. The Rocket Launcher and SCAR remain, and the new Mechanical Shockwave Bow is a winner. This season’s Mythic weapon, the Spire Assassin’s Primal Shotgun, is also absolutely deadly.

Mechanical Shockwave Bow

Rocket Launcher

Spire Assassin’s Primal Shotgun

SCAR (Legendary Assault Rifle)

A Tier Weapons

Fortnite classics like the Assault Rifle and Pump Shotgun remain A Tier weapons in Season 6. They’re joined by the Primal Stink Bow, which sends out a deadly smog cloud on impact, and the Mechanical Explosive Bow. Elsewhere, the new double-firing Primal Shotgun gives the Pump a run for its money.

Advertisement

Mechanical Explosive Bow

Primal Stink Bow

Pump Shotgun

Primal Shotgun

Assault Rifle

B Tier Weapons

Primal weapons make up the bulk of B Tier in Fortnite Season 6. The Primal Flame Bow isn’t the best Bow, but worth upgrading if it’s your only option. Primal Rifles and Primal Submachine Guns aren’t as useful as you’d expect, but they’re still decent choices. For a base weapon, the Makeshift Shotgun is surprisingly powerful.

Primal Flame Bow

Primal Rifle

Primal Submachine Gun

Submachine Gun

Makeshift Shotgun

C Tier Weapons

Primal Bows and Mechanical Bows sit comfortably in our C Tier this season. They’re certainly not bad, but you’ll fare better by upgrading them both further. Similarly, you’ll want to upgrade the Makeshift Rifle and Makeshift Submachine Gun as soon as you get the chance.

Advertisement

Primal Bow

Mechanical Bow

Makeshift Submachine Gun

Makeshift Rifle

D Tier Weapons

As expected, pistols like the Primal Pistol and the Revolver remain D Tier weapons in Fortnite Season 6. They’re only useful during close combat, and in those situations, you’d be much better off with a shotgun. Makeshift Bows should really only be collected in order to upgrade them.

Primal Pistol

Revolver

Makeshift Bow

Makeshift Revolver

That’s it for our Fortnite Season 6 weapons tier list. The addition of crafting and Bows has left things looking very different from previous seasons, and it’s probably the biggest change we’ve seen so far in Chapter 2.

We’ll update this list once official weapon stats become available, and add in any new weapons in future updates. In the meantime, check out our dedicated Fortnite hub for the latest news, guides, and leaks.