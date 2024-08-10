Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 Battle Pass: Leaks, Sue Storm & Gwenpool skin

The Battle Pass for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 will be launched with the new season, and according to leaks it will center around various Marvel characters, such as Gwenpool, Doctor Doom, and Sue Storm.

Next season’s Battle Pass will be released into Fortnite on August 15. One of the most highly-anticipated parts of any new season has always been the brand-new Battle Pass, and Chapter 5 Season 4’s alleged Marvel-themed pass has been no different.

All leaked skins in the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 Battle Pass

There are three leaked Battle Pass skins so far and these all relate to the rumored Marvel theme for Fortnite’s next season. Here’s all of them and everything you need to know about them.

Doctor Doom

There have been several leaks surrounding Doctor Doom joining Fortnite. However, none have been bigger than Fortnite’s leaked Roadmap for 2024, which revealed that he was returning to Fortnite for Chapter 5 Season 4.

Doctor Doom, the suspected feature character for the season, is expected to be made available in Season 4’s Battle Pass, similar to Wastelander Magneto. Furthermore, there have been many theories that Doctor Doom is the real identity of The Wanderer.

According to leakers, there will be a Battle Pass skin with a Green Cape and the iconic character may even be an in-game boss on the Battle Royale island map next season.

Gwenpool

To promote the Deadpool & Wolverine movie, Epic released skins for the two beloived characters on July 27. A few days later, data miners claimed that Gwenpool will be joining Fortnite after finding a mask resembling Gwenpool in the game files.

Despite not much having been discovered so far, a Gwenpool skin and a LEGO Outfit skin style have been alleged to be joining as a reward within Chapter 5 Season 4’s Battle Pass.

Sue Storm

Sue Storm has also been leaked as part of next season’s Battle Pass. The founding member of the Fantastic Four is set to appear with her iconic Fantastic Four Outfit and several cosmetics, but the actual skin or any other details have not yet surfaced.

How much is the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 Battle Pass?

The Battle Pass for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 will be 950 V-Bucks, and you will be able to earn up to 1,500 V-Bucks by progressing through the pass.

To get the pass, you will need to head to the Battle Pass tab when Season 4 begins on August 15, and click on the ‘Get the Pass’ button to buy it in-game.

When does the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 Battle Pass end?

Epic has not yet announced when the Chapter 5 Season 4 Battle Pass will end. However, it is expected to last around 2-3 months, the same as a typical Fortnite season.

Additionally, you should also note that each tier of the pass will require you to collect 80,000 XP before you can move on to the next one and gain your five Battle Stars.

