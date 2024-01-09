Where to find Ascender in Fortnite: All locations explained

Wondering where to track down an Ascender in Fortnite? You’ll need to find one to complete a weekly quest, so here are the locations of these devices.

Fortnite has loads of ways to traverse across the map in Chapter 5 Season 1, from driveable cars to the constantly moving train that travels around the island. It’s not just vehicles, either, as there are also ziplines, Grind Wires and Ascenders you can use.

You’ll need to find either a zipline, Grind Wire or Ascender to complete the Week 6 challenge ‘Use zip lines, Grind Wires, or Ascenders’, which will then reward you with 15,000 XP to help you level up.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One of the ways to complete the quest is to find and use an Ascender. So, here is where you can find Ascenders across the map.

What is an Ascender in Fortnite?

Where to find Ascenders on Fortnite map

An Ascender is basically athat helps you climb up (or down) the side of a mountain, bridge or Loot Island while navigating around the island. To use them, simply approach the Ascender wire and press the interact button to zip up or down.You can find Ascenders scattered all around the Fortnite map, usuallyto make a quick climb to the top.

The easiest way you can find one is by landing or heading straight to the Snooty Steppes POI which has around 10 orange colored Ascenders all around the location. You can find these hanging over the edges of the mountains and platforms surrounding this whole area.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Once you’ve found an Ascender, you have to use it five times, after which 15,000 XP will be added to your account – and hopefully, your Battle Pass will be leveled up!

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know about where to locate Ascenders in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1!

In the meantime, though, we’ve got plenty of tips and tricks available to help you out in the new season, so make sure to check out our guide content:

How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | What are the best Fortnite skins ever? | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins

Article continues after ad