Where to find Mephisto in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4

Mephisto is a newly added NPC in Fortnite that offers some interesting services, and here’s where you can find him in the game.

After a surprise delay, the Fortnitemares event has finally landed in Chapter 5, Season 4. With the latest 31.40 update, players can now jump into new locations in the game as well as stumble upon fresh faces, including Mephisto.

Now, Mephisto isn’t just a run-of-the-mill NPC. Like in a true demonic fashion, he offers some nifty services you might be interested in to get the upper hand in the Battle Royale. They’re not without a price, though.

If you’re looking into meeting him to use his services, here’s where you can find Mephisto in the game.

Where is Mephisto in Fortnite?

You can find Mephisto sitting on a throne in The Underworld POI in Fortnite. Upon arriving at this location, you may notice that the whole area looks slightly different now as the color scheme has changed to a reddish hue.

epic games / dexerto You can find Mephisto sitting on a throne in The Underworld POI.

But don’t worry – this is just purely a new visual fitting to Mephisto. Everything else in the location essentially still looks and works the same way. Despite having a different color, even the river still gives you the same buff that allows you to dash around the place.

Use this buff to prioritize finding him by making your way to the long hallway of the main building, which has Mephisto’s throne in it.

How to use Mephisto’s NPC services

Many NPCs in the game can offer you help, whether aiding you in fights or selling certain weapons and items to you. Well, Mephisto is a little different. He has two services you can choose from, and neither can be bought using gold.

To use his services, all you need to do is talk to him, which will prompt a conversation. You will then be given these options:

Mephisto’s Gift : Offer 20 health to get a randomized weapon.

: Offer 20 health to get a randomized weapon. Mephisto’s Bargain: Offer 99 HP to reboot your entire squad.

Yes, instead of paying him with money, you’ll have to sacrifice a pool of your health in return. It’s not a bad deal if you’re stocked up with Med Kits and other healing consumables.

The only problem with this is that there’s a chance you might get caught off guard by other players camping around the place when you’re not in full health.

As we’re all already familiar with at this point, no place is truly safe, even more so if it’s a POI with an NPC that can be useful – or one with a ton of good loot. Always ensure you have at least one mobility item in case things go sour.