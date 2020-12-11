What is the Valorant Night Market? Skin discounts, rotation, more

Riot Games are introducing the Night.Market to Valorant to give players a handsome discount on some of the premium skins that have so far been released in the game. Here’s everything you need to know for when the discounted shop opens.

With the rapid updates Riot has implemented in Valorant, community feedback has been turning into real features for the tactical shooter. With that in mind, the studio has also been implementing things that’s worked with League players in the past.

Every once in a while, the League of Legends community gets treated with their personal store called ‘Your Shop’ with similar discounts based on the champions that you own.

However, since Valorant only has skins that decorate the slate of weapons everyone has access to, the concept is slightly changing though remaining largely the same.

Discounts in the Night.Market

Everything about the Night.Market is going to be random. From the weapon skins you see to the discounts that are applied to them, it’s going to be up to the RNG gods to see if you get to anything from one of the latest skin bundles.

“The Agents & elites who frequent the market enjoy a discount for their discretion — it’s not uncommon to see weapons with price cuts of up to 50 percent… just don’t ask where they came from,” Riot said, giving a bit of fun lore about the Night.Market.

With discounts up to 50%, that means someone could score the new Winterwunderland Collection Phantom or Vandal for about 638 Valorant Points (VP) instead of 1275 VP or the Candy Cane knife 1275 VP instead of 2550 VP.

Night.Market rotations and offers

You should temper your expectations though. What’s more realistic is that you’ll get a few 20% or 40% offers that won’t be as hefty as the half-off discount, but can still help out adding new variants to your collection.

Even if you don’t get the right discount for the skin you wanted, the Night.Market is still worth checking out since Riot will “bring back select weapon skins into the shop with a discounted price.”

Expect the Night.Market to be a recurring offering in Valorant, and Riot said it’s going to bring more improvements to the feature in 2021.