Valorant

What is the Valorant Night Market? Skin discounts, rotation, more

Published: 11/Dec/2020 0:42

by Alan Bernal
Riot Games

Riot Games are introducing the Night.Market to Valorant to give players a handsome discount on some of the premium skins that have so far been released in the game. Here’s everything you need to know for when the discounted shop opens.

With the rapid updates Riot has implemented in Valorant, community feedback has been turning into real features for the tactical shooter. With that in mind, the studio has also been implementing things that’s worked with League players in the past.

Every once in a while, the League of Legends community gets treated with their personal store called ‘Your Shop’ with similar discounts based on the champions that you own.

However, since Valorant only has skins that decorate the slate of weapons everyone has access to, the concept is slightly changing though remaining largely the same.

Discounts in the Night.Market

Riot Games
There’s going to be some huge discounts up for grabs in Valorant.

Everything about the Night.Market is going to be random. From the weapon skins you see to the discounts that are applied to them, it’s going to be up to the RNG gods to see if you get to anything from one of the latest skin bundles.

“The Agents & elites who frequent the market enjoy a discount for their discretion — it’s not uncommon to see weapons with price cuts of up to 50 percent… just don’t ask where they came from,” Riot said, giving a bit of fun lore about the Night.Market.

With discounts up to 50%, that means someone could score the new Winterwunderland Collection Phantom or Vandal for about 638 Valorant Points (VP) instead of 1275 VP or the Candy Cane knife 1275 VP instead of 2550 VP.

Night.Market rotations and offers

valorant night market
Riot Games
The Night Market is going to bring big discounts to cosmetics and bring back some older skins too.

You should temper your expectations though. What’s more realistic is that you’ll get a few 20% or 40% offers that won’t be as hefty as the half-off discount, but can still help out adding new variants to your collection.

Even if you don’t get the right discount for the skin you wanted, the Night.Market is still worth checking out since Riot will “bring back select weapon skins into the shop with a discounted price.”

Expect the Night.Market to be a recurring offering in Valorant, and Riot said it’s going to bring more improvements to the feature in 2021.

Smash

Sephiroth revealed as Smash Ultimate DLC fighter 8 at The Game Awards

Published: 11/Dec/2020 0:15 Updated: 11/Dec/2020 0:39

by Michael Gwilliam
Nintendo

Fighters Pass Volume 2

Nintendo has finally announced the next Super Smash Bros Ultimate DLC fighter at The Game Awards with the reveal that Sephiroth from Final Fantasy 7 will be joining the roster.

The gaming world was hit with the shocking reveal that the Final Fantasy antagonist of Sephiroth would be the game’s next DLC fighter coming in December.

The reveal kicked off TGA accompanied the One Winged Angel theme and even showcased some of the new fighter’s gameplay that included counters, projectiles and Smash attacks. So far, he looks to have very strong reach with his sword attacks, so it will be interesting to see how his whole kit functions.

Amusingly, the trailer even managed to replicate the climatic ending to Final Fantasy Advent Children when Cloud faces off against Sephiroth.

Nintendo
Sephiroth is one of the most popular antagonists.

Although no release date was announced, The Game Awards trailer ended with “December” suggesting the fighter will be released this month.

Smash Ultimate Director Masahiro Sakurai tweeted that the fighter “will be delivered within the year,” but that further details would be coming at a future date.

Sephiroth is the second Final Fantasy fighter to be added to Smash, with the first being Cloud who debuted back on the Wii U in Smash 4.

While the announcement of Sephiroth made a lot of noise at TGA, for fans of Kingdom Hearts’ Sora, this may be the reveal that completely ends any chance of him coming to Smash. It’s unlikely that Square Enix would get two fighters in the same pass with both coming so close together.

This isn’t the first time a fighter has been revealed at The Game Awards. Back in 2018, Nintendo shocked the world by revealing Persona’s Joker as the game’s first DLC.

Nintendo
Smash just got a little bit edgier.

While there wasn’t an announcement in 2019, which left some fans upset, it’s clear that Nintendo really felt the impact of 2018’s reveal and decided to recreate some of that hype.

With Fighter 8 now revealed, there are three more characters to come in Fighters Pass Volume 2. Only time will tell what the future holds for Smash given how big these last couple of announcements have been.

