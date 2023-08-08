Valorant update 7.03 patch notes: Player behavior, store updates, more

With Valorant patch 7.03, Riot brings the third update in Episode 7 Act 1 that includes some quality-of-life changes, store updates, and more. Here’s everything included in the patch notes for the 7.03 update.

Unlike some previous Valorant updates, patch 7.03 is a relatively small one. It mostly includes quality-of-life changes as the devs have restructured the rendering system, favoriting items after purchase from the store, and some more.

The new patch also includes some player behavior updates, bringing a new way of muting people in the lobby. Here’s what Valorant patch 7.03 brings to the table.

Riot Games Valorant patch 7.03 brings new quality-of-life updates to the game.

With the Valorant patch 7.03, Riot has incorporated a rendering system restructure that will make it easier for them to maintain the system in the future.

The store update includes a way to favorite a newly purchased or unlocked weapon, or its skins, right from the confirmation screen. This is applicable to items after you purchase or unlock a battlepass or event pass item at the end of a game.

Here are the full Valorant 7.03 patch notes from Riot Games.

Restructured the rendering system with the goal of making the system more maintainable in the future.

Added party text mutes for people who have received team text mutes.

Added formatting changes to our behavioral warning messaging system in order to improve visibility and readability.

Favoriting After Purchase and End-of-Game Unlock

After purchasing or unlocking Battlepass or event pass items at the end of a game, you will now have the ability to immediately Favorite your newly purchased/unlocked weapon or accessory item (titles not included) on the confirmation screen.

Navigation to Sprays Collection

After purchasing or unlocking a Battlepass or event pass Spray at the end of a game, you will now be able to directly navigate to that newly acquired Spray in the Collections tab from the confirmation screen.

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug where a white line appeared on Player Portraits when an Ultimate was used.

Fixed an issue where a shield’s number value appears red in the shop upon damage and then when buying it back again.

Fixed a font issue where Greek Tonos was not rendering for Account Names.

Fixed a bug where VOIP Ducks Flavor VO (a setting that, when turned on, makes in-game sounds slightly lower in order to prioritize party/team comms) was not functioning as intended.

Fixed a bug in the Esports Hub that was causing the Schedule to show incorrect Time/Days due to UTC time conversion.

So, there you have it — that’s everything included in Valorant 7.03 patch. For more about the game, make sure to check some of our other Valorant content:

