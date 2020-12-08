 Valorant Patch Notes 1.14: Snowball Mode, Icebox Changes - Dexerto
Valorant

Valorant Patch Notes 1.14: Snowball Mode, Icebox Changes

Published: 8/Dec/2020 14:25

by Lauren Bergin
Val patch 1.14
Riot Games

Valorant Patch 1.14 is finally here, but despite there being quite the delay there aren’t really any major updates to the game’s agents. Instead, the focus is mainly on Icebox and the release of the new Christmas map. 

After Valorant’s devs decided to take a hiatus from patches after the diabolical release of Patch 1.11, players have been desperate to see some new changes implemented into the popular FPS.

This, however, may not have been the changes that players were hoping for. While there are some fixes to the newest and most controversial map, Icebox, there’s very little changes to the game’s agents or weapons.

Instead, there’s the announcement for the new Christmas mode, dubbed ‘Snowball Mode’ which is coming soon.

Valorant Patch 1.14: Full patch notes

AGENT UPDATES

sage-banner.png

SAGE

Barrier Orb

  • Barrier Orb can’t be placed during Buy Phase
  • Once fortified, Barrier no longer loses health over time—Barrier only starts to deteriorate a few seconds before it expires
  • Overall, we’ve been happy with how the fortified barrier has been playing but wanted to make some changes to prevent the mitigation of the fortifying counterplay, while rewarding Sage players that successfully fortify their walls.

MAP UPDATES

icebox-banner.jpg

ICEBOX

The changes to Icebox in this update are centered around simplifying the A Site and reducing the height of some of the most vertical areas on the map.

Icebox_1.gif

  • Reduced the height of the A Belt area and connected it via a ramp to the platform below
    • This puts the upper A Belt area more in line with the rest of the verticality in the site
    • Acquiring targets up top also requires less vertical movement of the crosshair

Icebox_2.gif

  • Added a see-through gate here that can’t be passed from the ground level
    • Pathing should hopefully be more predictable from attackers approaching the site and defenders retaking the site

Icebox_3.gifIcebox_4.gif

  • Sloped the wall (first image) and replaced the double stack of Radianite crates in the site with a smaller object (second image)
    • This should allow attackers to approach the site more safely, and a quicker retake of the site for defenders

Icebox_5.gif

  • Reduced the height of the yellow container.
    • This allows the top of the container to be fully cleared from several angles as well as reduces the amount of crosshair displacement required when aiming at targets on top of the container

MODE UPDATES

Ready to have a Snowball Fight with your friends (and likely your foes)? The limited mode goes live on Dec.15 and will last for two weeks, on Dec. 29. Play a match of Snowball Fight and you’ll also nab a themed Gun Buddy, delivered at a later date.

  • 5v5: Team Deathmatch
    • The first team to 50 kills wins
    • Respawns are enabled, so get back in there
  • The snowball launcher is your weapon of choice
    • Killjoy has rigged a custom version of Brimstone’s molotov launcher
    • Projectile based snowballs have travel time and an arc (make sure to lead that shot!)
    • Infinite snowballs—don’t stop shooting!
  • The gift that keeps on giving: Power ups!
    • Gifts spawn around the map, sometimes a portal appears and gifts come pouring out
    • Each gift contains a power up when opened (shoot to open)
    • You can only have one of each power up at a time, so make sure to share with your teammates
    • If you die, you drop your power ups and someone else can snag them
  • Gift types
    • Rapid Fire: fire even faster
    • Growball: grows over time while traveling in the air
    • Ricochet: for all those snowball trick shots off the ground and walls
    • Skates: skate around quickly and in style. Jump higher!
  • Maps
    • Week 1: Check out the festivities on the newly updated holiday version of Icebox (Snowball Fight only!)
    • Week 2: Snowball Fight can be played on all current maps
  • Progression
    • Get 750 XP for each game completed, and 150 bonus XP for a win
    • Snowball mode does not progress missions

COMPETITIVE UPDATES

  • Act Rank Badge display has been re-enabled on in-game player cards.
    • Performance issues, such as hitches, have been fixed along with on death performance optimizations
  • Career page: Match History and Act Ranks have been split out into their own specific sections.
    • You can still view both your friends Match History and Act Rank progress

STORE UPDATES

  • Check out our newest feature with the introduction of the Night.Market
    • Each player will get 6 chances to receive a random Select, Deluxe, or Premium weapon skin at a discount
    • Opens December 10th

SOCIAL UPDATES

  • Requirements to unlock Competitive play have been changed from Play 20 Unrated matches >>> Win 10 Unrated matches
    • We hope this will lessen the amount of AFKs and INTing we see in Unrated games caused by smurfs just trying to unlock Competitive mode.
  • A text field has been added to VALORANT in-game reports so players can provide more information and the reason for their report, if they choose to.
  • Players can now add friends via the in-game escape menu.
    • Go forth adding teammates and opposing players to your friends list for future games if you enjoyed playing with/against them!
  • Changes to the social panel sorting logic when in parties so you are always sorted at the top of your own group

GAME SYSTEMS UPDATES

  • Manual Game State Recovery
    • In cases where tournament organizers need to roll back or replay from a given round, they can now remake any tournament match from that point with our manual recovery tool.
  • Cinematic Cameras
    • We have added cinematic camera locations across all maps for observers to use.
    • Observers can press Shift + player number to jump to the best cinematic camera to capture the action.
    • Observers can immediately leave a Cinematic Camera to move to Free camera
    • We have a lot more ideas for additional functionality, so stay tuned for that in the future.
  • Projectile Follow
    • Observers can now follow a projectile fired by a player character (Default keybind is F).
    • Observer camera will remain at the destination of the projectile and will transition to a free camera from this point.
  • Minimal Broadcast HUD
    • Observer perspectives that are meant to be used for broadcasting can turn on Minimal Broadcast HUD from the custom game lobby to retain as clean of a HUD experience as possible for custom overlays
  • Observer Follower
    • Observers can now lock their view to match another observer (Be the passenger instead of the driver)
    • Default keybinds for following previous / next observer: ‘[‘ and ‘]’
  • Observers can use player numbers on the minimap to jump directly to a specific player

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed an issue where Killjoy’s turret could be placed underneath the ground in some maps
  • Fixed an issue where Omen could teleport past the Buy phase barrier
  • Fixed a bug where pressing a push-to-talk key while typing in chat would trigger voice chat
  • Fixed a bug where queue restrictions would keep resetting for some players

 

How do you join FaZe Clan? Head of talent explains new academy system

Darren Yan FaZe Academy
FaZe Clan

faze clan

Nothing can prepare you for joining FaZe Clan, the esports and entertainment brand has unparalleled pull in gaming and any new member of the team becomes a star overnight. That’s why their new initiative, FaZe Academy, was birthed.

The program will see prospective FaZe Clan members thrust into an intensive, but necessary, system that gives a crash course on what joining the team is really like and prepares them for the next step.

From media training to a history lesson in the brand itself, content creators that are scouted will first participate in a five-day bootcamp before taking on a three-month apprenticeship that allows the org to fully assess whether they’re really FaZe Clan material.

With input from current FaZe Clan talent and staff members alike, FaZe Academy is effectively a proving grounds for up-and-coming creators that also allows the organization to ensure they’re signing the right people.

FaZe Academy Logo
FaZe Clan
FaZe Academy equips recruits with a camera to capture their experience throughout the bootcamp.

There are plenty of questions that come to mind when one of the de facto names in gaming entertainment decides this is necessary.

Why is now the perfect moment for a new system to be implemented? Will the academy system be strictly for creators or will it extend to their esports athletes? Dexerto spoke with Darren Yan, FaZe Clan’s Head of Talent Management, to delve into the finer details.

A new frontier for FaZe

“The reason why we have an Academy for creators and streamers is that, at its core, FaZe was founded by content creators as opposed to competitors,” Yan told Dexerto. “At the very beginning of our company, it was just kids doing trick shots. Back then, the prerequisite of recruitment was whether or not you can hit the craziest trick shots and that was pretty much it.

“As our organization evolved, the standards for talent evolved and so too did the standards of how we recruit. That hasn’t really caught up at the speed of which the company was growing so this was long overdue in order to really identify who the long-term creators and streamers will be for FaZe.”

FaZe Clan is not a standard esports organization, which is somewhat proven by a recent report from Forbes that states that they only generated 20% of their revenue from esports in 2020. The brand is predominantly made up of content creators and personalities, and thus their recruitment process needs to be predicated on much more than in-game performance.

“When we actually seek individuals to join FaZe Clan, it’s not just about being the best at the game and winning trophies,” he affirmed. “It’s about how we work together so that we’re helping build their career, as well as how they fit inside the organization and help us grow it together. We saw that it’s very hard to really get to know one person just from a simple private message or even watching their content at times, so this Academy allows us to test the waters with each other to say ‘Is there a long-term relationship here?’”

FaZe Clan Darren Yan Swagg Vera Salamone
FaZe Clan
FaZe Clan’s head of talent management Darren Yan (left), content creator Swagg (middle), and director of talent Vera Salamone (right).

As well as thinking about cultural compatibility, this has to be seen as a means of safeguarding the organization from potential problems down the line. A lot of big content creators don’t have a history in entertainment, they simply love gaming, so they may not know how to deal with the pressure of suddenly finding themselves under the spotlight.

Pressure, as well as a lack of purposeful thinking in regards to how they conduct themselves, could lead to some unfortunate happenings. FaZe Academy also aims to ensure that new members know what they’re getting themselves into and how to deal with their new-found internet fame.

“The program is formed by taking the learnings and experiences of all the current and past members of FaZe Clan — which are a lot — because some people are really not prepared,” he said. “The glitz and the glamour of being a FaZe Clan member often overshadow what the reality is. We now have standards and responsibilities to make sure that we have talent within our organizations that are right for our fans and are growing with the business as well.

“A lot of young kids grow up watching FaZe Clan so it’s not uncommon to see them be involved in the community. We work very closely with minors and their parents hand-in-hand. Mostly, we take the lead of the family and what their status quo is. The way that we also look at it is that there are entertainers of all ages. In traditional sports, you have little leagues before they make it to the big show.”

Creating the perfect system

Despite being so entertainment-led, FaZe Clan still firmly have a presence across numerous esports titles — this includes major titles like Counter-Strike, Call of Duty, Fortnite, and Rainbow Six Siege. The Academy wasn’t built for this side of the business, but it will indeed inform it.

“Fortunately for us, our esports department is run by Eric Anderson,” Yan said. “He works with the teams individually, but for the Atlanta FaZe, the Call of Duty League provides a lot of [training] to the players as well. For all the other non-franchise leagues, we use the code of conduct by the publishers themselves as well as similar training as we do with our creators.”

Atlanta FaZe CDL Home Series trophy
Carlton Beener / Activision Blizzard
Atlanta FaZe saw a lot of success in the inaugural Call of Duty League, but couldn’t quite secure the moniker of best team in the world.

Creating a fully-formed program can’t be easy, there is a myriad of aspects of a content creator’s job that may not immediately come to mind such as mental health awareness. You’d also benefit from thinking about potential prominent elements of the profession that may come in the future, too. It was important for FaZe Clan to build upon their collective experience in the industry, as well as calling upon experts from outside of gaming and esports, to devise the programming.

“It was a team of about 10, half of which was comprised of the talent management team, which spearheaded the program,” he told Dexerto. “We have some of our founders involved too, like FaZe Apex who does FaZe Clan History 101. We have NICKMERCS who comes in and does the opening remarks to the Academy. We even have third-party consultants do things like cultural and sensitivity training.

“There are a lot of resources going into this behind the scenes, and our production team is on-site 24/7 capturing everything so there’s a lot of BTS content. When the content is ready to be shown, it will pull back the curtain of what goes into developing FaZe Clan talent. We also have great brand partners to help make the experience a little bit better as well.”

When you think of FaZe Clan, you think of content — and rightly so. With that in mind, it may not be a huge surprise to learn that FaZe Academy will be documented from start to finish. The organization will also take their findings from the program and utilize them to best market, and strategize for, their new recruits.

“The Academy is also meant to prepare FaZe Clan to announce a new signing,” he said. “During the program, while they’re learning, we start strategizing what the announcement looks like, what marketing looks like for the next year, and so on. I’ve really not seen any other organizations put significant resources into marketing individual talent.

“We want to deploy enough resources to set them up for success and every creator is unique. They each require different levels of resources so I think that evaluation in the Academy also sets it apart.”

For now, it’s a case of waiting to see how the new class of FaZe Clan are different from their predecessors but if done correctly then FaZe Academy could well breed a new wave of fully-formed entertainment stars from the get-go. Gaming is not just gaming anymore, it can be as serious as any other entertainment sector.