Valorant patch 3.12 patch notes: Agent keybinds, social updates & bug fixes

Valorant Patch 3.12 is here, bringing with it Agent specific keybinds and a bunch of social updates to round out the year.

Valorant Patch 3.12 may be a smaller update than usual, but it has finally introduced Agent keybinds – a highly requested feature. Players can now fully customize their keybinds and switch between them based on the Agent they’re playing. While this is the biggest feature of 3.12, there are also a number of changes to the game’s social features.

Disruptive players can now be reported during the pregame, while excessive damage done to allies is now being monitored.

This should help lower the amount of griefing and team kills that occur in matches, which should create a more positive experience. There are also a number of bugfixes, so here’s everything that’s coming in Valorant Patch 3.12.

Advertisement

Valorant patch 3.12 notes

The full patch notes for Valorant’s 3.12 update can be found below.

Patch notes obtained via Riot Games.

GAME SYSTEM UPDATES

AGENT-SPECIFIC KEYBINDS

We heard you loud and clear. You can now go to the Settings Menu and set different keybinds for each Agent!

Go to Settings >> Controls >> Actions to get started.

Added ability to create, delete, and search for keybind profiles for each Agent. You cannot create more than one profile per Agent.

Added ability to copy your default keybindings to a single profile or all profiles at once.

Now when your keybinds are in conflict, you can see what other items the binding is assigned to.

You can revert individual changes made to bindings in each keybind profile. Reverting will reset the keybind to what it was at the time the profile was created.

SOCIAL UPDATES

Report in Agent Select is now live!

You can now report disruptive players during the pregame. Just hover over the name and click REPORT.

You can also add players to your friends list if you have a positive experience.

Friendly Fire detection.

You Better stop purposely blasting grenades on your teammates cause we’re tracking them and will be punishing excessive damage to allies!

PROGRESSION UPDATES

Wide Player Cards.

After community feedback we are bringing back the Wide Player cards that are shown during the Loading Screens and in the kill banners.

GENERAL

Integrated select changes and bug fixes for Slate/UI from Unreal Engine 4.26 and 4.27.

BUGS

Fixed a bug that caused abilities that consist of a held object to display incorrectly in third person. You’ll notice this fix on Skye, Sage, Jett, Yoru, and Reyna.

SOCIAL