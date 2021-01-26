Logo
All Valorant Gun Buddies: How to get them & what they look like

Published: 26/Jan/2021 17:17

by Luke Edwards
In Valorant, skins aren’t the only way of customizing your weapons. Gun buddies are a great way of adding your own personal twist to your favorite guns, and are comparatively cheaper to get hold of. Here’s a list of every gun buddy in Valorant.

Because Valorant hasn’t been around as long as other shooters like CSGO, you’d expect there to be a limited choice in the number of cosmetic changes you can make to your weapons. However, buddies open up new ways of personalizing a weapon to make it unique to you and reflect your in-game achievements.

The best part of buddies is that you can apply them to any gun in your arsenal. Adding a buddy to a shiny new skin is the cherry on top of the cake.

Gun buddies are also a cheaper way of customizing your weapons, with every buddy being obtainable for free! So, let’s jump right into our list of every Valorant gun buddy!

To help you navigate our extensive list, though, we’ve dropped this little jump-to section in below to make life a little easier.

Jump to section:

How can I get & equip gun buddies?

Like skins, gun buddies are available by either progressing through the battlepass, buying them as part of skin bundles, or completing Agent contracts. Each Agent has unique buddies within their contract which derive from an aspect of their personality.

To add buddies to your guns, all you need to do is this:

  1. Open up the in-game collection tab.
  2. Select the weapon you want to customize.
  3. Click the “Buddies” tab.
  4. Choose from a variety of gun buddies and add them to your weapon of choice!

The gun buddy will be assigned to that weapon no matter who you play. Equally, if you’re torn between which gun to put your buddy on, most buddies come in a pack of two, meaning you can stick them on multiple weapons!

Dallah-Gun-Buddy
Riot Games
The Dallah Buddy is one of the game’s most iconic.

Agent contract gun buddies

Each Agent contract buddy is available as a Tier 6 reward on the relevant agent’s contract. Each buddy is styled to be relevant to their Agent’s theme and backstory. And, the best part is that they’re available for free!

Activating the contracts for these Agents will allow you to progress towards picking up each of these buddies. It’s a bit of a grind, though, so we suggest picking one contract and sticking to it.

  • Breach: Hammer Time
  • Brimstone: Dog Tags
  • Cypher: White Hat
  • Jett: Pocket Knife
  • Killjoy: Bot
  • Omen: Grim Delight
  • Phoenix: Hot Bling
  • Raze: Blast Pin
  • Reyna: Soul Capsule
  • Sage: Radianite Orb
  • Skye: Hawko
  • Sova: Owl Charm
  • Viper: Venom Vial
  • Yoru: Dimensional Fragment

Agent contracts buddies

Battlepass gun buddies

Each of these gun buddies can be unlocked by progressing through the different stages of the battlepass. Here are all the gun buddies, as well as the levels you need to achieve to unlock them. Buddies accessible for free are in bold, with the tier that you get them at in brackets.

Episode I Act I

  • GL Have Cat (2)
  • Crate (7)
  • EP 1 // 1 Coin (10)
  • Cheesed (14)
  • Donut (23)
  • Radianite Crystal (30)
  • Pizza (33)
  • Bullet (37)
  • Radianite Crate (44)
  • Toaster (45)
  • Ascent Rising (47)

Act 1 battlepass buddies

Episode I Act II

  • Split Decision (2)
  • Danger Lizard (7)
  • EP 1 // 2 Coin (10)
  • Polyfox (14)
  • Froggie Hat (23)
  • Bear Tactics (30)
  • Red Alert (33)
  • Safe Haven (37)
  • Cup O’Crown (44)
  • The Spike (45)
  • The Wheel of Steel (47)

Episode I Act III

  • In a Bind (2)
  • Jack O’Lantern (7)
  • EP 1 // 3 Coin (10)
  • Squirrel Tactics (14)
  • Potato Aim (23)
  • Immortal Rose (30)
  • Gelato Cutie (33)
  • Scuttle Trash (37)
  • Ruin Watcher (44)
  • Chilly McFreeze (45)
  • Discotech (47)
  • Epilogue: Discotech (EP 1)

Act 3 battlepass buddies

Episode II Act I

  • Tall Tales (2)
  • Episode 2//1 Coin (10)
  • Salt Shaker (14)
  • Battle Crab (23)
  • Lunar Firework (30)
  • Ancient Inheritance (33)
  • Take on the Tundra (37)
  • Kingdom Logo (45)
  • Deadly Precision (47)
  • Epilogue: Salt Shaker (EP 1)

Episode 2 act 1 Battlepass buddies

Skin bundle gun buddies

The other way you can pick up buddies is through buying skin bundles in store. Each of these buddies is included (for free) if you splash out on a skin collection, but they can also be purchased separately if you’re on a budget.

  • BlastX
  • Ego
  • Elderflame
  • Glitchpop
  • Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster
  • ION
  • Oni
  • Prime
  • Reaver
  • Singularity
  • Sovereign
  • Spline

valorant bundle buddies

Episode 1 Ranked Reward Buddies

At the end of Episode 1, ranked players received buddies to match their end-of-season placement.

Special buddies

These buddies can be obtained in unique ways to the others mentioned.

  • Netter Tretter: attainable as Prime Gaming loot by linking your Twitch and Valorant accounts.
  • Pay Respects: attainable as Prime Gaming loot.
  • Zoomer Pop: attainable as Prime Gaming loot.
  • Fist Bump: given out by Riot Games employees.
  • Dallah: as part of celebrating Valorant dropping in the MENA region.
  • Snowbro: attained by playing the 2020 Snowball Fight mode.

SPECIAL BUDDIES VALORANT 2

 

So there you have it! That’s very one of the 85 gun buddies available in Valorant. We’ll be sure to update this list as new gun buddies are released. In the meantime, make sure to follow @ValorantUpdates on Twitter for all the news from Future Earth.

All Valorant skin bundles: tiers, weapons, prices

Published: 22/Jan/2021 15:08

by Lauren Bergin
One of the coolest things about Valorant is the range of beautiful and expertly-crafted skins that you can equip to make your weapons stand out. Here’s a rundown of every skin in Riot Games’ FPS, as well as everything you need to know about them.

Valorant has become one of the most popular FPS games in the world. Drawing influence from games like CS:GO and Overwatch, the game and its esports scene have been an instant success.

Alongside the colorful abilities that make Valorant stand out among competitors, another aspect of the game is its skins. Riot Games have always had a knack for developing beautiful skin designs and executing them flawlessly, and Valorant is no exception.

Below you’ll find a detailed list of what skins are available in Valorant, how they are priced and how to get them. However, we need to start off slow, so let’s begin with the skin tier lists.

Skin Price tier in Valorant

Valorant-skin-tier

Just as in other Riot Games series, skins in Valorant are ranked by tier. Select tier is the lowest and therefore cheapest skin line, with Exclusive sitting at the other end of the scale. Let’s dive right into the base prices for each tier and their associated icons in the store:

  • Select Edition (SE), blue circle: 875 VP (~ $7) per individual skin, 2930 VP (~$29)/3,500 VP (~$32) per bundle.
  • Deluxe Edition (DE), green rhombus: 1275 VP (~$12) per individual skin, 5,100 (~$47) per bundle.
  • Premium Edition (PE), upside down pink triangle: 1775 VP (~$17) per individual skin, 7,100 VP (~$75) per bundle.
  • Ultra Edition (UE), yellow diamond: 2475 VP (~$25) per individual skin, 9,900 VP (~$100) per bundle.
  • Exclusive Edition (XE), upside down orange pentagon: Varies.

Each skin has its own custom animations, reload, sound effects and death animations. Some can even evolve as you level up your weapon, changing the way that the look and react.

Wait, Valorant has evolving weapon skins?

Oni-Skin-Transformation

The short answer is yes, Valorant has evolving skins, but these are only available for some weapons and skin lines. In order to start levelling up your skins you need to partake in the Battle Pass Challenges and start earning Radianite Points.

We’ve got an extensive guide on Radianite skins right here for you, so make sure you’re up to speed before you start deciding which skins to save up for.

As you level up skins they’ll start to do different things, such as include new animations, sounds and more. The higher your weapon’s level, the cooler the skin, so it’s absolutely worth the grind to be able to flex how hard you’ve worked.

OK great, so where can I buy Valorant skins?

Valorant-Store-Screenshot

Skins are available through Battle Pass missions as well as in the store, and often come as all-inclusive bundles upon release.

Individual skins rotate every 24 hours, so if you see something you like it may be worth adding it to your collection.

However, most skins never leave the store so there’s no rush. After all, Riot drop new skins semi-frequently so you never know what’s around the corner!

All Valorant skins from the highest to lowest tier

Below is all of the skins in Valorant listed from highest to lowest tier in alphabetical order. The weapons these skins are available for are beneath each picture. This handy jump to will let you switch between tiers with ease.

Jump to section

Exclusive

Singularity (Evolves)

Valorant-Singularity-Skins

Available for:

  • Ares
  • Phantom
  • Sheriff
  • Spectre
  • Melee

Ultra

Elderflame (Evolves)

Elderflame skin collection in Valorant.

Available for:

  • Frenzy
  • Judge
  • Operator
  • Vandal
  • Melee

Premium

BlastX (Evolves)

BlastX Skin Bundle Valorant

Available for:

  • Frenzy
  • Odin
  • Phantom
  • Spectre
  • Melee

* The BlastX bundle costs 8,700VP (~$85), placing it somewhere in between Ultra and Premium tier.

Glitchpop

Glitchpop-Skin-Bundle

Available for:

  • Bulldog
  • Frenzy
  • Judge
  • Odin
  • Melee

*  The Glitchpop bundle costs 8,700VP (~$85), placing it somewhere in between Ultra and Premium tier.

EGO by Onetap (Evolves)

Valorant-Ego-Bundle

Available for:

  • Ghost
  • Guardian
  • Stinger
  • Vandal
  • Melee

G.U.N (Evolves)

GUN-Skin-Bundle

Available for:

  • Bucky
  • Classic
  • Operator
  • Spectre
  • Melee

Ion (Evolves)

Valorant-Ion-Skins

Available for:

  • Bucky
  • Operator
  • Phantom
  • Sheriff
  • Melee

Nebula

Valorant-Nebula-Bundle

Available for:

  • Ares
  • Guardian
  • Phantom
  • Sheriff
  • Melee

Oni (Evolves)

Valorant's Oni collection.
Riot Games
The Oni Collection completely upgraded would cost 26,300 Valorant Points — leaving you with 10 RP left over.

Available for:

  • Bucky
  • Guardian
  • Phantom
  • Shorty
  • Melee

Prime (Evolves)

Valorant Prime Bundle

Available for:

  • Classic
  • Guardian
  • Spectre
  • Vandal
  • Melee

Reaver (Evolves)

Reaver-Skin-Bundle

  • Guardian
  • Operator
  • Sheriff
  • Vandal
  • Melee

Sovereign (Evolves)

Sovereign-Skin-Bundle

Available for:

  • Ghost
  • Guardian
  • Marshal
  • Stinger
  • Melee

Spline (Evolves)

Valorant-Spline-Skins

  • Classic
  • Operator
  • Phantom
  • Spectre
  • Melee

Deluxe

Aristocrat

Aristocrat Stinger

Available for:

  • Ares
  • Bulldog
  • Sheriff
  • Stinger
  • Vandal

Avalanche

Valorant-Avalanche-Skin

Available for:

  • Classic
  • Marshal
  • Phantom
  • Spectre
  • Vandal

Prism

Valorant-Prism-Bundle

Available for:

  • Ares
  • Ghost
  • Operator
  • Phantom
  • Stinger
  • Melee

Sakura

Sakura Vandal Valorant

Available for:

  • Ares
  • Classic
  • Sheriff
  • Stinger
  • Vandal

Wasteland

Valorant Wasteland Skins

Available for:

  • Marshal
  • Sheriff
  • Shorty
  • Spectre
  • Vandal

Winter Wunderland

Valorant Winter Wonderland Skins

Available for:

  • Ghost
  • Marshal
  • Phantom
  • Vandal
  • Melee

Select

Convex

Convex-Operator-Skin

  • Bulldog
  • Judge
  • Operator
  • Sheriff
  • Spectre

Galleria

Galleria Marshal Valorant

Available for:

  • Bucky
  • Classic
  • Guardian
  • Marshal
  • Phantom

Luxe

Valorant-Luxe-Spectre

Available for:

  • Ghost
  • Judge
  • Operator
  • Spectre
  • Vandal

Prism II

Prism II Bundle Valorant

Available for:

  • Bucky
  • Sheriff
  • Shorty
  • Stinger
  • Vandal

* The Prism II Bundle costs 2930 VP (~$29), making it a slightly cheaper Select Tier bundle.

Rush

Valorant Rush Frenzy

Available for:

  • Ares
  • Bulldog
  • Frenzy
  • Judge
  • Phantom

Sensation

Sensation Skins Valorant No Logo

Available for:

  • Frenzy
  • Judge
  • Odin
  • Stinger
  • Vandal

* The Sensation Bundle costs 2930 VP (~$29), making it a slightly cheaper Select Tier bundle.

Smite

Smite-Skin-Bundle

Available for:

  • Classic
  • Judge
  • Odin
  • Phantom
  • Melee

Battlepass Skins

Battlepass skins are earned by purchasing the Battlepass and earning XP. These cannot be bought, so get them before they’re gone!

Act 1

DOT EXE

Valorant Dot Exe Ghost

Available for:

  • Ghost
  • Judge
  • Odin
  • Vandal

Couture

Couture-Bulldog-Valorant

Available for:

  • Bulldog
  • Frenzy
  • Marshal
  • Stinger

Kingdom

Kingdom Bucky Valorant

Available for:

  • Bucky
  • Classic
  • Phantom
  • Spectre
  • Melee

Act 2

Hivemind

Hivemind-Melee-Valorant

Available for:

  • Ares
  • Shorty
  • Spectre
  • Vandal
  • Melee

POLYfox

Polyfox-Judge-Valorant

Available for:

  • Bulldog
  • Guardian
  • Judge
  • Sheriff

Red Alert

Red-Alert-Bucky

Available for:

  • Bucky
  • Classic
  • Operator
  • Stinger

Act 3

Electroflux

Electroflux Stinger Valorant

Available for:

  • Bucky
  • Classic
  • Sheriff
  • Stinger

Jade

Jade-Judge-Valorant

Available for:

  • Ghost
  • Judge
  • Phantom
  • Spectre

Ruin

Rush-Vandal-Valorant

Available for:

  • Guardian
  • Marshal
  • Shorty
  • Vandal
  • Melee

Episode 2

Act 1

Aerosol

Valorant Aerosol Bucky Battlepass Skin

Available for:

  • Bucky
  • Odin
  • Operator
  • Shorty

Infinity

Infinity Spectre Battlepass Skin Valorant

Available for:

  • Bulldog
  • Classic
  • Guardian
  • Phantom
  • Spectre

Outpost

Outpost Ghost Valorant Skin

Available for:

  • Ares
  • Ghost
  • Judge
  • Melee

Contract Skins

Contract skins are a little bit different from the rest of the skins in Valorant. These are obtained by earning XP when completing every Agent’s specific contract. Therefore, the weapon you get is stylized similar to the Agent it represents, making it an awesome flex of your skills and dedication.

Agent skins are unlocked on Tier 10 of the Contract system, and require 175,000 XP. Each Agent’s are listed below in alphabetical order.

Breach’s Ragnarocker FrenzyBreach Frenzy Valorant

Brimstone’s Peacekeeper Sheriff

Brimstone Sheriff Skin Valorant

Cypher’s Hush Ghost

Cypher Ghost Skin Valorant

Jett’s Game Over Sheriff

Jett Sheriff Skin Valorant

Killjoy’s Wunderkind Shorty

Killyjoy Shorty Skin Valorant

Omen’s Soul Silencer Ghost

Omen Ghost Skin Valorant

Phoenix’s Spitfire Frenzy

Phoenix Frenzy Skin Valorant

Raze’s Pistolinha Classic

Raze Classic Valorant Skin

Reyna’s Vendetta Ghost

Reyna Ghost Skin valorant

Sage’s Final Chamber Classic

Sage Classic Skin Valorant

Skye’s Swooping Frenzy

Skye Frenzy Skin Valorant

Sova’s Protektor Sheriff

Sova Sheriff Skin Valorant

Viper’s Snakebite Shorty

Viper Shorty Skin Valorant

Yoru’s Death Wish Sheriff

Valorant Yoru Death Wish Sheriff

