All Valorant Champions 2024 in-game rewards and how to get them

Valorant Champions is the biggest event of the year and Riot Games is set to offer players a range of in-game cosmetics to earn via drops from watching the tournament online and picking who will advance in the bracket correctly.

Riot has revealed that the 2024 edition of Valorant Champions will feature two cosmetics for players who watch the event, as well as an event pass. Rewards for completing the event pass have yet to be revealed.

The beta for Pick’Ems will also offer rewards for players based on how well they choose which teams will move on at the tournament.

Here’s what will be offered via Twitch drops and the new Pick’Ems rewards.

How to claim Twitch drops

The process for claiming Champions 2024 drops is simple. Just follow these steps:

Head over to the Valorant’s official Twitch or YouTube channels. Official broadcasts will have “Drops Enabled” during the entire schedule. Your queue would be to find the broadcasts with this option enabled. Connect your Valorant account with the platform. Watch the livestreams for the required amount of time.

Players can claim two cosmetics throughout the event for watching the actions for 30 minutes to an hour. The specific period these cosmetics are available, and what they are, are below.

Spray/ Tacticpenguin: Watch a game between August 1 – August 24

Player Card/ Jett Hanbok: Watch a game on August 25

Pick ‘Ems rewards

This year marks the first time Valorant will offer official Pick ‘Ems for players to participate in. The feature is available through the in-game client and the Valorant esports website, and Riot will give out rewards for those who make the best predictions.

Players will need to make their picks twice, for both stages of the event. Group stage picks are due August 1, while playoff stage picks can be submitted between August 11-14.

Players will also earn a spray just for participating. The specific rewards, and how accurate your bracket needs to be, are listed below.

Crystal Ball Spray: Participating

Gonggi Buddy: Finish Top 50% in Pick’Ems

Pick’Em Master Gonggi Buddy: Finish Top 20% in Pick’Ems

100% Title: Perfect Pick’Em Picks

The rewards are based on how accurate each player’s brackets are and will be handed out a day after the event has concluded.