Popular Valorant skins skip Night Market due to bug issues

The upcoming Valorant Night Market will be missing multiple weapon skins due to bugs that the developers were unable to fix.

On May 22, Valorant developer Preeti revealed that multiple weapon skins from eligible packs will not be featured in the Night Market. This is due to some unknown bug that could not be fixed in time.

“Hey folks, just a heads up on a bummer: due to a bug with Night Market, the XERØFANG Vandal, XERØFANG Ghost, and Prism//Reloaded Outlaw will not be in the Night Market rotation this Act. We couldn’t fix it in time, but we’ll have it fixed for the next NM. Sorry!” said Preeti on X.

As Preeti explained, the XERØFANG Ghost and Vandal will not be available in the Night Market. Additionally, the Prism and Reloaded Outlaw skins will be missing this time. However, when another Night Market rolls around, they’ll get their rightful place in the mix.

XERØFANG Ghost, knife and Vandal

However, the announcement was met with teasing remarks, as commenters joked that they wouldn’t be lucky enough to have those skins in their Night Market.

“It’s not like we were gonna get them there anyway, green screen skins and the Smite bundle have reserved spots there,” said one X user.

Another commenter brought up the idea of delaying the Night Market slightly to accommodate the issues if it meant that the skins would be included in the rotation, saying “Sooooo many people would be fine to push the NM a week if it meant these skins would be in.”

The next Night Market launches on May 22 and will remain available until June 12. As a reminder, not all skins will be available in the Night Market. Only certain skin rarities within the game for a few Acts will be eligible for the Night Market.