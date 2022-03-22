Valorant patch 4.05 notes: Brimstone nerf, Crosshair sharing & bug fixes

Valorant Patch 4.05 is here, and it’s accompanied by a variety of changes including a nerf to Brimstone. Keep reading to find out everything about the latest patch update for Riot’s tactical shooter.

Keeping up with the trend for Episode 4, Valorant’s Patch 4.05 is yet again focused on improving several gameplay aspects.

Apart from a nerf to Brimstone, no other agent has been affected directly with this patch. However, there are quite a few gameplay updates that will have a major impact on the in-game experience that you have.

Having said that, let’s dive in and check out all the new changes in Valorant Patch 4.05.

Valorant patch 4.05 notes

The full patch notes for Valorant’s 4.05 update can be found below.

AGENT UPDATES

BRIMSTONE

Some call him “Brimmy with the stimmy.” And while it’s been exciting to see you all leverage Brimstone’s recent Stim Beacon balance in fresh ways, we think having two stims reduced the importance of deploying it at the right moment. The changes below are our attempt to address this while still retaining Brimstone’s refined identity as a “bursty” excellence of execution.

Stim Beacon Charges reduced 2 >>> 1 Cost increased 100 >>> 200



GAME SYSTEM UPDATES

Crosshair Import and Export feature added

Added the ability to import and export different crosshair settings via auto-generated codes. To export and share your personal crosshair settings, go to Settings >> Crosshair tab >> click on the icon that looks like an arrow pointing up , found next to Crosshair Profile (it looks like an up arrow chilling in the middle of a bowl). Your auto-generated code will be copied to your clipboard.



To import crosshair settings, go to Settings >> Crosshair tab >> click on the icon that looks like an arrow pointing down next to Crosshair Profile. Input or paste the code in the provided field and click the “Import” button. The crosshair preview at the top of the Settings Menu should reflect the imported settings. Make sure to give it a unique profile name!

next to Crosshair Profile. Input or paste the code in the provided field and click the “Import” button.

Updated “Prioritize Strongest Weapon” setting

The goal behind this setting is to allow players to traverse quickly with melee equipped and be combat-ready after using an ability or interacting with the Spike, ult orbs, etc. Two changes were made.

Reworked ‘Prioritize Strongest Weapon’ setting Renamed setting to Auto-Equip Prioritizes: Most Recent | Strongest Updated the priority system to support weapon-like abilities (previous priority: Primary > Secondary > Melee) New priority: (Ultimate & Primary) > (Secondary & Chamber Pistol) > Melee Resolve priority ties by selecting the more recently equipped weapon



Added a new setting: Don’t Auto-Equip Melee Skips past the melee when finding the most recent weapon to auto-equip. Prevents pulling the melee back out after channeling or casting abilities, without changing any other auto-equip behavior.



Note that you can still queue up ‘equip’ inputs (e.g., pressing ‘1’ mid-dash to equip your primary once the dash completes). When you didn’t queue up a specific equip action, the default auto-equip behavior was to pull out the most recently equipped weapon. The new settings are meant to allow you to modify that behavior based on preference.

When considering how abilities fit in, deciding whether Jett’s knives or her primary weapon is ‘stronger’ depends on gameplay context and your preference. How many knives do you have left? How close is the enemy? How’s your aim feeling? In playtesting, we found that the best heuristic for which weapon is contextually stronger was whichever you had equipped previously.

COMPETITIVE UPDATES

Deterministic Map System enabled for all regions This rollout should increase the variety of maps in your queue based on a system we tested in the LATAM region.



BUG FIXES

Competitive

Fixed a bug that was causing the Leave Match button to function incorrectly for PBE players

Agents

Fixed issue where Sova’s Recon Bolt was destroyed by Brimstone’s Orbital Strike even if the Recon Bolt was well out of the area

Social

Fixed a bug where the mic icon on the scoreboard could not be interacted with after hovering over it with the mouse

KNOWN ISSUES

Icebox

There are a handful of bug fixes prepped for Icebox, but the team ran into an issue that blocked us from shipping them right at 4.05 launch. We hope to ship these before the next patch and will list them here as soon as we do.

So there you have it, that's all you need to know about the Valorant Patch 4.05 Notes.

