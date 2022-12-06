Valorant patch 5.12 notes: New Swiftplay mode, Agent changes & more

Titas is an avid follower of esports titles such as Valorant and Dota 2 along with a knack for mobile games. He has previously worked at Sportskeeda Esports and Gfinity Esports before joining the team at Dexerto as a Games Writer. You can contact him at titas.khan@dexerto.com

Valorant’s last patch of the year is here with update 5.12 and there are plenty of changes along with a brand new game mode for you to try. Keep reading to find out everything there is to know about Valorant’s last update of 2022.

Episode 5 Act 3 in Valorant has been mostly about balancing the Agents with various buffs and nerfs. Keeping up with the trend, update 5.12 has presented changes for almost all the Agents in the game. Additionally, Riot has also introduced a brand new game mode which will be available until the end of this episode.

Given that Riot has confirmed update 5.12 to be the last patch of 2022 as well as Episode 5, it remains to be seen how the changes will affect the in-game meta ahead of Episode 6. Having said that, let’s dive in and check out all the changes coming in with the new update.

Article continues after ad

Riot Games These are the patch highlights for update 5.12 in Valorant.

Valorant 5.12 patch notes

With 15 Agents getting affected by the 5.12 update, it is safe to say that this is one of the largest sub-patches in the history of Valorant. Additionally, the Spectre has also received a notable nerf to balance its in-game performance.

Apart from that, Riot has also introduced several new damage-interaction changes which will now cause several abilities to behave differently from before against other abilities. On top of all these, Riot is also releasing a new beta game mode featuring much quicker matches with a best-of-nine-round structure.

With that said, here’s the full list of changes in Valorant update 5.12 from the official patch notes.

Article continues after ad

Breach

Rolling Thunder (X) Ultimate Points increased 7 >>> 8



Chamber

Headhunter (Q) Updated Stability Curve Spread increased after 2nd bullet, when spamming. This is explicitly meant to reduce low-precision body-shot spam as an effective combat measure at range.

Rendezvous (E) Chamber now places a single anchor that can be teleported to while inside its range Radius increased 7.5m >>> 13m Removed teleport activation height restriction You can teleport to the Anchor while on different verticality so long as you are within its radius. Increased weapon equip time after teleporting 0.4s >>> 0.7s Headhunter is unaffected by this change Destroying Rendezvous teleport anchor now disables it for the remainder of the round, instead of being placed on a cooldown. Chamber no longer incurs an additional cooldown when recalling his Anchor after teleporting. Health decreased 80 >>> 50

Trademark (C) The trap is now range restricted Trademark will disable when Chamber moves out of range, and reactivate once he is inside. Can now be recalled mid-round without line of sight 30s cooldown on recall Destruction remains permanent Initial Arm Time increased 2s >>> 4s Health Increased 1 >>> 20

Tour De Force (X) Fire rate decreased by 57.5%

Slow This applies to both Trademark and Tour De Force Reduced duration 6s >>> 4s



Cypher

Trapwire (C) Health increased 1 >>> 20



Fade

Prowler (C) Health decreased 100 >>> 60



Harbor

High Tide (E) Duration increased 12s >>> 15s

Cascade (C) Duration increased 5s >>> 7s



KAY/O

ZERO/POINT (E) Health increased 1 >>> 20

NULL/cmd (C) Ultimate points increased 7 >>> 8



Killjoy

Lockdown (X) Health increased 150 >>> 200

Nanoswarm (C) Health increased 1 >>> 20



Omen

Paranoia (Q) Cost decreased 300 >>> 250



Phoenix

Blaze (C) Cost decreased 200 >>> 150



Raze

Boom Bot (C) Health decreased 100 >>> 60

Blast Pack (Q) Health increased 1 >>> 20



Sage

Barrier Orb (C) Fortify delay increased 3.0s >>> 3.3s

Healing Orb (E) Self heal total amount decreased 60HP >>> 30HP Ally heal total amount increased 60HP>>> 100HP



Sova

Recon Bolt (E) Health increased 1 >>> 20



Skye

Trailblazer (Q) Cost increased 250 >>> 300

Regrowth (C) Cost decreased 200 >>> 150



Viper

Viper’s Pit (X) Smoke integrity regen time 5.0 >>> 25.0 Max time out of smoke decreased 15.0 >>> 8.0 Ultimate points required 7 >>> 8



Yoru

Gatecrash (E) Health decreased 100 >>> 60 Cost decreased 200 >>> 150



Assist Tail Tuning

Concuss, Nearsight, Detained Assist tail increased 2s >>> 3s

Exiting Smokes Assist tail increased 1s >>> 2s

Slow Assist tail increased 1s >>> 2s

Suppression Added new 3s assist tail



Damage Interaction Updates

Abilities that output damage will now universally damage enemy objects that can be damaged. Exceptions are made for Skye Trailblazer & Cypher Trapwire that only deal damage to players.

Brimstone

Incendiary now damages: Killjoy Nanoswarm Killjoy Alarmbot Killjoy Lockdown Cypher Trapwire Raze Blast Pack Sova Recon Bolt Reyna Leer Sage Barrier Orb KAY/O Knife Chamber Trademark Chamber Rendezvous Fade Prowler

now damages: Orbital Strike now damages: Chamber Rendezvous

now damages:

Phoenix

Hothands bow damages: Cypher Trapwire Killjoy Nanoswarm Killjoy Alarmbot Killjoy Lockdown Raze Blast Pack Reyna Leer Sage Barrier Orb Sova Recon Bolt Fade Prowler KAY/O Knife Chamber Trademark Chamber Rendezvous

bow damages: Blaze now damages: Cypher Trapwire Killjoy Nanoswarm Killjoy Alarmbot Killjoy Lockdown Raze Blast Pack Reyna Leer Sage Barrier Orb Sova Recon Bolt Fade Prowler KAY/O Knife Yoru Fakeout Chamber Trademark Chamber Rendezvouszero



KAY/O

FRAG/MENT : KAY/O now has a voiceover that tells his allies the number of enemies suppressed when the knife hits.

: KAY/O now has a voiceover that tells his allies the number of enemies suppressed when the knife hits. ZERO/POINT now damages: Fade Prowler

now damages:

Killjoy

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Nanoswarm now damages: Cypher Trapwire Killjoy Nanoswarm Killjoy Alarmbot Killjoy lockdown Raze Blast Pack Reyna Leer Sage Barrier Orb Sova Recon Bolt Chamber Trademark Chamber Rendezvous Fade Prowler KAY/O Knife

now damages:

Raze

Blast Pack Now damages: Fade Prowler

Paint Shells Now damages: Fade Prowler



Sova

Shock Bolt Now damages: Fade Prowler

Hunters Fury Now damages: Raze Satchel Reyna Leer Fade Prowler Chamber Rendezvous



Viper

Snakebite Now damages: Cypher Trapwire Killjoy Nanoswarm Killjoy Alarmbot Killjoy lockdown Raze Blast Pack Reyna Leer Sage Barrier Orb Skye Seekers Sova Recon Bolt Chamber Trademark Chamber Rendezvous Fade Prowler KAY/O Knife



Damage Multiplier Updates

Breach

Aftershock now deals 250% >>> 100% damage to non-players

Brimstone

Incendiary now deals 100% >>> 50% damage to non-players

KAY/O

Fragment now deals 250% >>> 100% damage to non-players

Killjoy

Nanoswarm now deals 100% >>> 50% damage to non-players

Phoenix

Hot Hands now deals 100% >>> 50% damage to non-players

Raze

Blast Pack now deals 1200% >>> 250% damage to non-players

Paint Shells now deals 100% >>> 250% damage to non-players

Boom Bot now deals 100% >>> 250% damage to non-players

Viper

Snake Bite now deals 100% >>> 50% damage to non-players

Allied Ability Damage Immunity

Chamber

Rendezvous

Trademark

Cypher

Spycam

Fade

Prowler

Haunt

KAY/O

ZERO/POINT

Killjoy

Alarmbot

Lockdown

Raze

Blastpack

Boom Bot

Skye

Seekers

Trailblazer

Sova

Owl Drone

Recon Bolt

Yoru

Gatecrash

Fakeout

Spectre

Added a third damage range to the Spectre and updated distances. New distances and body shot damage is: 0-15m, 26 damage. 15m-30m, 22 damage. 30m+, 20 damage.

For reference, the old ranges and damages were: 0-20m, 26 damage. 20m+, 22 damage.



Swiftplay Beta

Riot Games The Swiftplay game mode will be available until the end of Episode 5 Act 3 in Valorant.

Swiftplay Beta is playable from December 6 through January 10, 2023.

Similar to the standard 5v5 Unrated mode, but condensed: First to 5 rounds, 4-round half Spike mode victory conditions Single Spike carrier Set Credit amounts granted at the start of the round 800 2400* Not including the 600c bonus for winning the pistol round 4250 4250 Weapon and Credit carryover supported +600 credit bonus for winning the pistol round Standard Kill bonuses (+200c) and Spike Plant bonuses (+300c) 2 Ult points are granted at the start of each half Sudden death overtime The match time is approx. 15 minutes



Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Phoenix would not be decayed by Viper for a short period after dying during Run It Back while decayed. (Thanks for the report Iyerfire)

Fixed an issue where Cypher wasn’t able to place Trapwires on the glass panels by the yellow crate on Icebox.

Fixed a bug where enemy Spycams or Turrets could trigger Cypher’s Trapwires.

Fixed a bug where enemy knives could not damage Chamber’s Rendezvous teleport anchor.

Fixed a bug where Boombot would explode on contact with Yoru’s Gatecrash beacons.

So, there you have it, that’s everything included in Valorant update 5.12 patch notes. For more about the game, make sure to check some of our other Valorant content:

What is the Night Market? | How to get Gun Buddies | All Valorant skin bundles | Best Valorant Agents | When is Valorant on Mobile coming out? | Best Sentinels | Best Initiators | What is Econ Rating? | How to get free loot drops | Best Duelists | Is Valorant on Mac? | Best Controllers