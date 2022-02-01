How many people play Valorant? Player count tracker (2022)

It’s always tough to conceptualize how many people play one game or another, especially a newer one like Valorant. But, when you start to look at the player count, you start to realize just how impressive Valorant’s player base truly is.

Valorant, the once codenamed Project A, was officially released in June of 2020 following an immense amount of hype.

And the hype was justified, seeing as it was being produced by Riot Games and captured a lot of the same elements of classic FPS titles like Counter-Strike and Overwatch. It appeared to be the perfect storm at the perfect time, for many.

Keeping the momentum going for almost two years now, the game continues to thrive. But exactly how many people jump into Valorant today? Here’s everything we know about the active Valorant player count in 2022.

How many people play Valorant?

Valorant maintained an estimated total of at least 12 million active players throughout each month of 2021, according to Active Player. In 2022, figures have only continued to climb with each passing month.

Roughly 16 million players have jumped into at least one game of Valorant over the past 30 days, based on the available data. This balances out at around 1.5 million active players per day.

While these numbers are just an estimate for now, these are seriously impressive numbers for Valorant, especially considering it more than doubles Overwatch’s average player base in 2021.

But, just because it beats up on a 5-year-old game, doesn’t mean it’s top dog. Here’s how Valorant’s best month (March 2022 – 16 million players) stacks up with other games in the same month, all according to Active Player’s statistics.

League of Legends: 128 million

Overwatch: 7 million

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: 8.5 million

Apex Legends: 120 million

So, while it may be doing well in some regards, the game clearly still has a great deal of developing to do if it wants to catch up to the industry leaders.

The future of Valorant

For all intents and purposes, Valorant shows no signs of slowing down in the near, or far, future.

Riot Games has proven to produce and support their games reliably, and the tactical FPS shooter genre is one that is time-tested and proven.

As the esport continues to take shape, more new agents are added, and major influencers like Shroud and Ninja continue to support the game, there’s no reason that esports and gaming fans alike shouldn’t have Valorant on their radar of top games throughout 2022.

We will continue to update this chart as numbers change throughout the year, so stay tuned to see how your favorite tactical FPS stacks up against the competition!