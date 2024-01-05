Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 Battle Pass: New skins, tiers & rewards

Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 is upon us and so is a brand-new Battle Pass. So, here’s a rundown of everything you need to know about the E8A1 Battle Pass, including new rewards and skins.

Episode 8 of Valorant is marching steadily for a release next week, bringing along a plethora of changes to maps like Icebox and Lotus, a new weapon, Kuronami skinline, and of course, a brand-new Battle Pass as well.

Like every Act, the game‘s Battle Pass is going to be divided into 50 Tiers but rocking different themes and outfits for the weapons. With that said, here’s everything Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 Battle Pass will consist of.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Riot Games

Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 Battle Pass skins

Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 Battle Pass features three weapon skins – Guardrail, Fiber Optic, and Tactiplay. You can claim them all starting from January 9, 2024.

Guardrail skinline : Includes skins for Frenzy, Guardian, Shorty, Vandal, and Melee.

: Includes skins for Frenzy, Guardian, Shorty, Vandal, and Melee. Fiber Optic skinline : Includes skins for Classic, Ghost, Marshal, and Spectre.

: Includes skins for Classic, Ghost, Marshal, and Spectre. Tactiplay skinline: Bulldog, Odin, Phantom, and Stinger.

Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 Battle Pass cards & sprays

Coming to cards and sprays, there are a total of 13 cards, 10 gun buddies, and 15 sprays to claim in Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 Battle Pass.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Apart from that, there are several player titles you can collect along with the regular refill of Radianite Points to purchase different skin variants.

Riot Games

How much does the Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 Battle Pass cost?

Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 Battle Pass costs 1,000 Valorant Points. It includes both free and premium rewards and here are the items included with this Act’s battle pass free track:

Article continues after ad

Fiber Optic Ghost

Journey Bear Spray

Shot in the Dark Card

Flash Blades Gun Buddy

Chrysalis Card

Epilogue: Sunny Side Gun Buddy

Epilogue: Synced Swag Card

So there you have it — that’s a wrapup of Valorant Episode 8 Act 1’s pass. Looking to dominate the competition? Be sure to check out our other Valorant guides:

Article continues after ad

Valorant map pool | VCT 2024 rostermania tracker | What is Valorant Premier? | How to play Valorant Premier Stage 1 | What is the Night Market? | How to get Gun Buddies | All Valorant skin bundles | Best Valorant Agents | When is Valorant on Mobile coming out? | Best Sentinels | Best Initiators | What is Econ Rating? | How to get free loot drops | Best Duelists | Is Valorant on Mac? | Best Controllers