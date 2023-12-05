Valorant update 7.12 patch notes: New TDM map, Gekko buff, Skye nerf, more

Valorant patch 7.12 update is here and brings along a new map for TDM and some Agent buffs and nerfs. Here’s everything included in Valorant update 7.12 patch notes.

Patch 7.12 update for Valorant is the final patch of 2023 as well as Episode 7 before Episode 8 comes and takes over next year. The new patch brings some updates to agents like Gekko and Skye including a new map for the TDM game mode.

Unlike some previous updates, patch 7.12 is not as major. However, it does include some performance and player behavior updates to make the Valorant experience smoother.

So, here’s a rundown of everything included with the Valorant patch 7.12 update.

Drift is the newest map specially made for the TDM mode. It offers fights at different ranges along with many angles to take care of, providing an ideal ground for warm-up before competitive or Premier matches.

Valorant patch update 7.12 also buffs Gekko where he can now claim his creatures and stun his enemies faster. “This change aims to make that process faster so you can reclaim them in more situations.”

On the other hand, Skye‘s Trailblazer has been nerfed, where the camera gets locked when it is leaping. When it’s destroyed during the leap, it no longer causes a concuss explosion, and after the explosion, it can concuss both allies and enemies.

“These changes are centered around pushing Skye to be more deliberate when using Trailblazer”

Gekko

One of Gekko’s unique strengths is being able to reclaim his creatures. This change aims to make that process faster so you can reclaim them in more situations. In addition, we’re also increasing the reliability of Dizzy (E) to increase Gekko’s confidence when using the ability and to provide more incentive for him to engage with its reclaim.

Reclaim for Dizzy (E), Wingman (Q), and Thrash (X) Reduce reclaim channel time from 2s >>> 1s

Dizzy (E) Once Dizzy is ready to shoot and sees a target, they will shoot faster and the projectile will travel faster. Pre-fire targeting delay decreased from 0.5s >>> 0.35s Missile speed increased from 7000 to 10000



Skye

These changes are centered around pushing Skye to be more deliberate when using Trailblazer (Q):

By locking the camera on Trailblazer when leaping, Skye has to be more thoughtful when making the choice to get extra distance with the leap vs fully clearing multiple angles without the leap.

Enemies are now rewarded for successfully destroying Trailblazer mid-leap as it will cancel the concussion explosion.

Making the concussion universal in terms of how it affects allies and enemies brings it in line with other abilities like Gekko’s Thrash. This requires more coordination and intentionality for Skye and her team to play around the Trailblazer successfully.

Trailblazer (Q) Camera movement is disabled during the leap. When the Trailblazer is destroyed during the leap, it no longer causes a concuss explosion. Trailblazer plays the destruction voice line when destroyed during the leap. Trailblazer explosion now concusses allies as well as enemies.



Our newest map, Drift, is joining our roster of Team Deathmatch maps! Drift features a long-range mid, isolated side lanes and exciting ways to swap lanes.

Raw Input Buffer Beta tag removed Default value changed from off to on Existing setting values will not be impacted



Implemented Party Invite Codes so that party leaders will be able to generate invite codes that other people can use in-game to be able to join the same party.

Bug Fixes

Agent Fixed a bug where kills would not be awarded to you while controlling an ability. This affected Sova getting a kill with Shock Dart (Q) while controlling Owl Drone (C), Gekko’s Mosh (C) kills while controlling Thrash (X), and Cypher’s Trapwire (C) kills while controlling Spycam (E). When KAY/O is downed during his NULL-CMD (X), the red portrait will now show for everyone in the game.

Player Behavior Fixed an issue where in rare cases, someone would spawn in the next round after being detected AFK, preventing the pistol round bonus for their teammates.

Premier Fixed an issue in Overtime Voting where “Waiting for Opponents” message appears behind the voting team.



That’s all for Valorant 7.12 patch notes. For more about the game, make sure to check some of our other Valorant content:

