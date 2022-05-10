Valorant patch 4.09 notes: Chamber nerf, Fade VFX changes & bug fixes

Valorant patch 4.09 is here, and it comes along with quite a notable nerf for Chamber among other changes. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest patch update for Riot’s tactical shooter.

After the recent release of Fade in Episode 4 Act 3 with patch 4.08, the next patch is already here with two notable VFX changes for the latest Agent. Having said that, patch 4.09 maintains the trend of Valorant Episode 4 by trying to improve several gameplay aspects, including a major nerf to Chamber.

Apart from the direct Agent changes, patch 4.09 also features quite a few quality-of-life improvements in the game. Having said that, let’s dive in and check out all the new changes in Valorant Patch 4.09.

Valorant Patch 4.09: VFX and ability changes

As revealed by the developers, patch 4.09 features a massive nerf to Chamber’s Trademark ability. On top of the cost being increased, the ability now only features one charge instead of two. Additionally, even the audio range of the ability has been increased, making it easier for enemies to hear whenever Chamber triggers Trademark.

Apart from this nerf, Valorant’s latest agent, Fade has also received a couple of VFX changes to her Seize and Nightfall abilities. These new VFX changes should make it a lot easier for players to get through the rounds with improved visibility.

Valorant Patch 4.09 notes

The full patch notes for Valorant’s 4.09 update can be found below courtesy of Riot Games.

AGENT UPDATES

FADE

Nightfall (X) – You should now see a decreased amount of flickering textures on diagonal walls when casting Fade’s ultimate. Also added VFX for additional clarity and visual impact.

Seize (Q) – VFX change to the orb for a more dynamic presentation in 1p and Agent select.

CHAMBER

Trademark Cost increased 150>>>200 Charges reduced 2>>>1 Audio range increased



COMPETITIVE UPDATES

Party Lead Transfer — You can now change the lead of your party. The current party leaders can right-click the player name they want to transfer the responsibility to, and choose “Make Leader” in the drop-down menu.

A number of small tweaks and updates were made to the UI.

ESPORTS FEATURES

Added Observer ability to toggle Scoreboard on/off.

BUGS

Agents

Fixed a bug where Jett’s Tailwind would sometimes fail to cast when used immediately after curving a Cloudburst smoke.

Fixed a bug where Jett’s ultimate indicator would sometimes stay active after firing all kunai.

Gameplay Systems

Fixed an issue where an unintended ‘use’ input could happen after abilities such as Skye’s Trailblazer or Sova’s Owl Drone is activated while using the ‘use’ key

