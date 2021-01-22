All Valorant skin bundles: tiers, weapons, prices - Dexerto

One of the coolest things about Valorant is the range of beautiful and expertly-crafted skins that you can equip to make your weapons stand out. Here’s a rundown of every skin in Riot Games’ FPS, as well as everything you need to know about them.

Valorant has become one of the most popular FPS games in the world. Drawing influence from games like CS:GO and Overwatch, the game and its esports scene have been an instant success.

Alongside the colorful abilities that make Valorant stand out among competitors, another aspect of the game is its skins. Riot Games have always had a knack for developing beautiful skin designs and executing them flawlessly, and Valorant is no exception.

Below you’ll find a detailed list of what skins are available in Valorant, how they are priced and how to get them. However, we need to start off slow, so let’s begin with the skin tier lists.

Skin Price tier in Valorant

Just as in other Riot Games series, skins in Valorant are ranked by tier. Select tier is the lowest and therefore cheapest skin line, with Exclusive sitting at the other end of the scale. Let’s dive right into the base prices for each tier and their associated icons in the store:

Select Edition (SE), blue circle: 875 VP (~ $7) per individual skin, 2930 VP (~$29)/3,500 VP (~$32) per bundle.

blue circle: 875 VP (~ $7) per individual skin, 2930 VP (~$29)/3,500 VP (~$32) per bundle. Deluxe Edition (DE) , green rhombus: 1275 VP (~$12) per individual skin, 5,100 (~$47) per bundle.

, green rhombus: 1275 VP (~$12) per individual skin, 5,100 (~$47) per bundle. Premium Edition (PE) , upside down pink triangle: 1775 VP (~$17) per individual skin, 7,100 VP (~$75) per bundle.

, upside down pink triangle: 1775 VP (~$17) per individual skin, 7,100 VP (~$75) per bundle. Ultra Edition (UE) , yellow diamond: 2475 VP (~$25) per individual skin, 9,900 VP (~$100) per bundle.

, yellow diamond: 2475 VP (~$25) per individual skin, 9,900 VP (~$100) per bundle. Exclusive Edition (XE), upside down orange pentagon: Varies.

Each skin has its own custom animations, reload, sound effects and death animations. Some can even evolve as you level up your weapon, changing the way that the look and react.

Wait, Valorant has evolving weapon skins?

The short answer is yes, Valorant has evolving skins, but these are only available for some weapons and skin lines. In order to start levelling up your skins you need to partake in the Battle Pass Challenges and start earning Radianite Points.

We’ve got an extensive guide on Radianite skins right here for you, so make sure you’re up to speed before you start deciding which skins to save up for.

As you level up skins they’ll start to do different things, such as include new animations, sounds and more. The higher your weapon’s level, the cooler the skin, so it’s absolutely worth the grind to be able to flex how hard you’ve worked.

OK great, so where can I buy Valorant skins?

Skins are available through Battle Pass missions as well as in the store, and often come as all-inclusive bundles upon release.

Individual skins rotate every 24 hours, so if you see something you like it may be worth adding it to your collection.

However, most skins never leave the store so there’s no rush. After all, Riot drop new skins semi-frequently so you never know what’s around the corner!

All Valorant skins from the highest to lowest tier

Below is all of the skins in Valorant listed from highest to lowest tier in alphabetical order. The weapons these skins are available for are beneath each picture. This handy jump to will let you switch between tiers with ease.

Exclusive

Singularity (Evolves)

Available for:

Ares

Phantom

Sheriff

Spectre

Melee

Ultra

Elderflame (Evolves)

Available for:

Frenzy

Judge

Operator

Vandal

Melee

Premium

BlastX (Evolves)

Available for:

Frenzy

Odin

Phantom

Spectre

Melee

* The BlastX bundle costs 8,700VP (~$85), placing it somewhere in between Ultra and Premium tier.

Glitchpop

Available for:

Bulldog

Frenzy

Judge

Odin

Melee

* The Glitchpop bundle costs 8,700VP (~$85), placing it somewhere in between Ultra and Premium tier.

EGO by Onetap (Evolves)

Available for:

Ghost

Guardian

Stinger

Vandal

Melee

G.U.N (Evolves)

Available for:

Bucky

Classic

Operator

Spectre

Melee

Ion (Evolves)

Available for:

Bucky

Operator

Phantom

Sheriff

Melee

Nebula

Available for:

Ares

Guardian

Phantom

Sheriff

Melee

Oni (Evolves)

Available for:

Bucky

Guardian

Phantom

Shorty

Melee

Prime (Evolves)

Available for:

Classic

Guardian

Spectre

Vandal

Melee

Reaver (Evolves)

Guardian

Operator

Sheriff

Vandal

Melee

Sovereign (Evolves)

Available for:

Ghost

Guardian

Marshal

Stinger

Melee

Spline (Evolves)

Classic

Operator

Phantom

Spectre

Melee

Deluxe

Aristocrat

Available for:

Ares

Bulldog

Sheriff

Stinger

Vandal

Avalanche

Available for:

Classic

Marshal

Phantom

Spectre

Vandal

Prism

Available for:

Ares

Ghost

Operator

Phantom

Stinger

Melee

Sakura

Available for:

Ares

Classic

Sheriff

Stinger

Vandal

Wasteland

Available for:

Marshal

Sheriff

Shorty

Spectre

Vandal

Winter Wunderland

Available for:

Ghost

Marshal

Phantom

Vandal

Melee

Select

Convex

Bulldog

Judge

Operator

Sheriff

Spectre

Galleria

Available for:

Bucky

Classic

Guardian

Marshal

Phantom

Luxe

Ghost

Judge

Operator

Spectre

Vandal

Prism II

Available for:

Bucky

Sheriff

Shorty

Stinger

Vandal

* The Prism II Bundle costs 2930 VP (~$29), making it a slightly cheaper Select Tier bundle.

Rush

Available for:

Ares

Bulldog

Frenzy

Judge

Phantom

Sensation

Available for:

Frenzy

Judge

Odin

Stinger

Vandal

* The Sensation Bundle costs 2930 VP (~$29), making it a slightly cheaper Select Tier bundle.

Smite

Available for:

Classic

Judge

Odin

Phantom

Melee

Battlepass Skins

Battlepass skins are earned by purchasing the Battlepass and earning XP. These cannot be bought, so get them before they’re gone!

Act 1

DOT EXE

Available for:

Ghost

Judge

Odin

Vandal

Couture

Available for:

Bulldog

Frenzy

Marshal

Stinger

Kingdom

Available for:

Bucky

Classic

Phantom

Spectre

Melee

Act 2

Hivemind

Available for:

Ares

Shorty

Spectre

Vandal

Melee

POLYfox

Available for:

Bulldog

Guardian

Judge

Sheriff

Red Alert

Available for:

Bucky

Classic

Operator

Stinger

Act 3

Electroflux

Available for:

Bucky

Classic

Sheriff

Stinger

Jade

Available for:

Ghost

Judge

Phantom

Spectre

Ruin

Available for:

Guardian

Marshal

Shorty

Vandal

Melee

Episode 2

Act 1

Aerosol

Available for:

Bucky

Odin

Operator

Shorty

Infinity

Available for:

Bulldog

Classic

Guardian

Phantom

Spectre

Outpost

Available for:

Ares

Ghost

Judge

Melee

Contract Skins

Contract skins are a little bit different from the rest of the skins in Valorant. These are obtained by earning XP when completing every Agent’s specific contract. Therefore, the weapon you get is stylized similar to the Agent it represents, making it an awesome flex of your skills and dedication.

Agent skins are unlocked on Tier 10 of the Contract system, and require 175,000 XP. Each Agent’s are listed below in alphabetical order.

Breach’s Ragnarocker Frenzy

Brimstone’s Peacekeeper Sheriff

Cypher’s Hush Ghost

Jett’s Game Over Sheriff

Killjoy’s Wunderkind Shorty

Omen’s Soul Silencer Ghost

Phoenix’s Spitfire Frenzy

Raze’s Pistolinha Classic

Reyna’s Vendetta Ghost

Sage’s Final Chamber Classic

Skye’s Swooping Frenzy

Sova’s Protektor Sheriff

Viper’s Snakebite Shorty

Yoru’s Death Wish Sheriff

